Applebee’s worker says air conditioning broke and all workers got was a Dilly Bar to make it through

An Applebee’s employee reveals his boss gave him and his co-workers Dilly Bars to deal with the heat after the air conditioning broke down.

Content creator @whorientall has shared on TikTok a photo slide collection, entitled “Things that altered my brain chemistry since working at Applebee’s.” Included is a photo of @whorientall holding an empty Dilly Bar wrapper with the caption, “AC broke and my manager bought us ice cream :D”

With almost thirty photos, the slide featured both interesting and unglamorous moments from @whorientall’s work life at Applebee’s, such as receiving “good tips,” working “two weeks straight,” getting blisters on his feet, and getting burn marks on his arm from carrying hot plates.

Another photo showed a family sitting at a long table at the restaurant. It featured the caption: “This table dropped their toddler from a high top and didn’t care to help the child or didn’t let me help the child (idk why??) and just let him sit there and cry.”

The post has garnered almost 420,000 views as of Saturday.

In the comments, former Applebee’s employees shared their thoughts.

“Worked at Applebee’s for 5 years would never do it again worst job ever lol,” one person wrote.

“I will never recover from the things I saw and experienced while working at Applebee’s for 8 months,” another viewer shared.

Another user commented, “As a former Applebee’s server, I sympathize,” followed by a broken heart emoji.

Some viewers were shocked by the situations @whorientall dealt with as an Applebee’s employee.

“Slide number 15 would be it, I’d walk out,” a third user wrote in response to the photo of a dirty toilet with used toilet paper on the stall’s floor. The caption for this photo reads: “Some guy liked to do fent and H in our bathroom and he had a habit of pooping and then wiping but leaving the toilet paper in the corner of the stall.”

One photo in the slide shows @whorientall’s co-worker on the floor of what seems to be the kitchen or a back office, with another co-worker standing on her back to crack it. The caption reads: “Her back was hurting.”

“Laying down on the kitchen floor is bad enough, but to have someone’s dirty a** work shoes on my back? Absolutely not lol,” responded one user.

Other features included a picture of a tomato gifted to @whorientall by a child that said he was “very pretty,” a selfie of an “after work mental breakdown,” and a booth broken by customers.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @whorientall via TikTok and to Applebee’s via email for more information.