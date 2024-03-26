‘Thought the $10 bucket at Applebee’s was a souvenir’: Applebee’s customer says they got their $10 Bacardi Bucket confiscated on their way out

On March 20, Applebee’s launched its new Bacardi Buckets to get into the spring break spirit. For $10, customers can choose from three tropical rum flavors: Rum Breeze Bucket, Tropical Mama Bucket, and Party on the Beach Bucket. TikTok user Abby (@abbymuniz_) revealed how she had her Bacardi Bucket confiscated “at the door” after she mistook it as a souvenir.

In the clip with 2.8 million views, the content creator unveiled the Bacardi Bucket they chose: Rum Breeze Bucket, which consists of Bacardi Superior Rum, Malibu Coconut Rum, blue curacao, lemon, pineapple juice, and lemon-lime soda. It’s in a plastic beach pail-esque container with Bacardi written on the front along with its bat logo.

The clip cut to some of her personal belongings, like her wallet and keys, in the now-clean bucket. Abby said she “thought the $10 bucket at Applebee’s was a souvenir.” However, as soon as she walked toward the door, she realized the was not the case. She said a worker confiscated it at the door.

The Daily Dot reached out to Abby via TikTok comment and direct message and to Applebee’s via press email. In the comments section, viewers shared they had better luck than Abby and their shock that Applebee’s may be intending to reuse it.

“I said ‘if I’m paying ten dollars, the bucket is coming home’ and so it did,” one viewer wrote.

“My server literally said and I quote ‘I don’t get paid enough to care,’” a second shared.

“So let me get this straight they are REUSING THE non dishwasher safe Bacardi buckets at Applebees???” another questioned.

In addition, alleged former and current Applebee’s servers wouldn’t have bat an eye if customers took one of the buckets home.

“As a former Applebees server I would’ve looked the other way because I probably would’ve been taking them too,” another stated.

“Ima sever at an Applebees I can care less if yall take them,” a fourth agreed.

Others proposed why Abby couldn’t take the bucket home.

“Where I live, you can’t take anything out the door that had alcohol in it, because it still has trace amounts of alcohol even when ‘empty,’” one user explained.

“Yea my store only got 100 buckets for the whole campaign so we can’t let ppl leave,” a second explained.

There isn’t a specific answer as to why Abby couldn’t take home the bucket. However, the Bacardi Buckets aren’t available for carryout and curbside.

