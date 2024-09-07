‘I have made 5 trips to the actual Verizon store’: Woman makes plea after being unable to setup her Apple Watch for 10 months

This Verizon customer shares about their alleged disaster experience trying to set up their son’s Apple watch and get the $500 they say Verizon owes them. They turn to TikTok because they have no idea what else to do and looking for advice from others.

What happened?

TikToker @average_Iowa_mom explains how she got an Apple watch on Black Friday. Since this video was posted in August 2024, she most likely was referring to Black Friday in November 2023. Meaning, that after 10 months, she is still unable to set up the watch.

According to her, she bought more than one watch and tried setting up the watches online via a Verizon chat. However, they were set up incorrectly. After going into the store that is 25 miles away from her rural home in Iowa, the TikToker says she eventually had success getting the watches connected.

However, she eventually noticed that one of the watches wasn’t holding charge. She claims she has been to the Verizon store, and called Apple as well, several times. Average Iowa Mom says that Verizon owes her $500 in charges for the watch and for her time.

“This is a very rough, frustrated TikTok, I just tried calling into Verizon customer service but they are closed right now,” she says in the clip. “So tomorrow, I get to do this over my lunch hour, hopefully, I can get this done within an hour to remedy this and get them to see what has happened and I want my money back.”

What are viewers saying?

Viewers in the comments are sympathetic to Average Iowa Mom’s frustrations and share similar challenges with phone companies.

“FCC complaint. Verizon executive relations called me 2 days after I filed it and fixed the problem immediately. A lawyer advised me to do this after getting nowhere with Verizon,” one user said. Average Iowa Mom responded, “Doing this tonight!”

“Same and now I owe 2000 and won’t turn my phones on unless I pay and now they are telling me they are charging me the 2000 plus all the phones 1300 a peace I have 4,” another user shared.

“They dont care,” another wrote, to which the creator responded, “Facts.”

“I don’t have Verizon, but I do work for a telecommunications company. File with the BBB, or look up an email for their Office of the President. They should be able to help you,” suggested another.

Is there a solution?

Average Iowa Mom mentioned she has a 1-year warranty on the watch and according to Verizon’s website, several issues are covered from liquid damage to screen cracks. However, the page does not mention charging issues. Still, in theory, if a customer is within warranty and the product is not charging, that seems like a valid enough reason to get a new watch, free of cost.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Iowa mom for comment via TikTok comment and message and to Verizon and Apple via email.

