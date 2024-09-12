‘Apple did something so gross’: Tech expert warns against the new iPhone 16

A tech expert is warning Apple users they might want to avoid buying the latest iPhone or iPhone Pro. Here’s why he’s saying this.

TikTok user James Stephen Beary (@living_dad_joke_too) put out his PSA in a video posted Tuesday. That is, of course, when Apple announced its latest iPhone models at a presentation from its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

In the video, Beary responds to what he saw in the presentation. “Do not buy the new iPhone or iPhone Pro,” he says to start the video. “Especially the Pro.”

Should you buy the new iPhone 16?

Before launching fully into his explanation, Beary shares that he holds degrees in mechanical engineering and networking technology, and he’s worked in the tech industry in the past. Additionally, he considers himself a tech enthusiast.

“I’m just gonna say Apple did something so gross just now during their presentation,” he says. “They’re talking about the iPhone 16 Pro right now. And, at the beginning, they go, ‘Bigger battery. Slightly better screen. And all the same Apple features.’ And then they’re literally just reiterating the same features they’d mentioned for the iPhone 16.”

Beary acknowledges Apple did announce some advancements. “Like I get it: There’s more memory bandwidth; Apple AI features will fun 15% faster in iPhone 16 Pro, which means that the regular iPhone 16 … the Apple intelligent features should run about the same as the Pro Max.”

Mac Rumors agrees the changes from the iPhone 15 to 16 are “relatively modest.” It recommends only upgrading if you care about “AI or more intuitive camera controls.”

What did viewers think of the presentation?

The video has amassed more than 109,000 views as of Wednesday afternoon. In the comments, users remain attached to the idea of buying an iPhone 16, with many saying they plan to buy the 16 Pro or the Pro Max.

One user wrote, “If you want it, buy it. I’m not fear mongering tech.”

A second user wrote, “I’m currently on the 12 Pro. Definitely getting the 16 Pro Max.”

A third user wrote, “Yeah, I’m getting the iPhone 16 Pro.”

However, others aren’t convinced they need to purchase one.

Somebody else wrote, “My 13 Pro max is goated. Don’t need anything else.”

Another user wrote, “I can hold out with my 13 pro, but my wife’s 11 is holding on for dear life.” In response, Beary wrote, “She needs a new phone. If she does very little they are selling 13’s new. Good buy. [You can] save well over 100 bucks. Not a bad upgrade for her to get the 16 either if money is no issue.”

He advised other users with iPhone 11’s or older to consider purchasing the iPhone 13, which he says will be a significant jump in performance.

