‘I pay real money to live in this apartment complex’: Viewers defend resident for calling tow truck on someone who parked in his spot

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after asking whether he should tow a car that was parked in his assigned parking spot.

In a video with over 775,000 views, TikTok user Ryqi Andrews (@youaintbuff) poses the question, saying he had already waited a day before considering towing the car.

“I live in an apartment complex. I pay real money to live in this apartment complex. I pay for two of these bedrooms, two of these bathrooms, and a parking space downstairs,” he explains. “I came home this morning, Memorial Day … somebody was parked in my parking space. I was like, ‘OK, whatever. You know what? It’s the holiday. Maybe somebody got real drunk last night, they spent the night at their friend’s house … So it’s like, it’s OK.”

The TikToker decided to give the owner until the end of the day to move their car from his spot. When he returned home at almost midnight, the car was still there.

“Now, would I be wrong if I called the tow truck?” Andrews asks.

@youaintbuff Please answer in the comments. As of now, a call will be made tomorrow at lunch 😐. ♬ original sound – Ryqi Andrews

In the caption, he indicated that if the comments thought such a move was correct, he would call the tow truck the following day at lunch.

Commenters were largely on the side of having the car towed.

“Call the tow truck,” one user wrote. “My building has clear signs visitors can’t park there so I always call the tow truck when it happens to me.”

“Honestly? I would have gotten towed the first night,” another added.

“Not wrong, you gave grace once,” a third echoed. “All day is unacceptable!”

A few users offered alternative solutions.

“I would contact your apartment leasing office first and give them the description of the vehicle, and ask for what their procedure is,” one commenter stated. “If it’s another resident, they should have the ability to contact them to ask them to move. If not they might call towing or have you do so.”

“I’d leave a note first or tell the office and if nothing is done or if they do it again, tow,” detailed a second. “That’s as much kindness I can afford.”

In a follow-up video, Andrews shared that he had both forwarded the vehicle’s information to the front office and called a tow truck.

Another video showed that he had, indeed, received his parking space back.

Commenters agreed that Andrews made the right move.

“You were kind enough to give them a grace period. Now they’re taking advantage,” one TikToker reasoned. “Time to go.”

“As a longtime renter, I no longer wait and assume that people will move their car. I leave a note and give them 12 hours,” another noted. “Then it’s tow city.”

The Daily Dot contacted Andrews via TikTok comment for further information.