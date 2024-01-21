People love the way Anne Hathaway treated fans who wanted photos with her

Anne Hathaway is one of the most successful actresses in our generation. Fans are reacting to a video that shows how Hathaway recently treated fans who approached her wanting a photo.

The original video was posted by TikTok user @scottish969. However, the video was silent, and viewers could not initially tell she was saying. But TikTok user Jackie (@tismejackieg), a deaf content creator, dueted the original video, and was able to lip-read Hathaway’s interaction.

It began with Hathaway walking out of a vehicle, wearing a red, rose-shaped mini dress and thigh-high boots. Before fans could encircle her, Hathaway says, “Hello, nice to meet you,” according to Jackie. Then, Hathaway places her hands up. “Please, do not move,” she says.

Next, she placed her index fingers together, smiling, and saying, “Just a moment.” Afterward, the actress moved her hands forward and into a full circle. “Please stay where you are. I’ll come to you,” she says. Hathaway crossed her arms, asking her fans, “Is that OK? We’re not going to push. This is very calm.” The video concluded with Hathaway clapping her hands together, mouthing “thank you” and leaving.

Jackie captioned the video, “#duet with @ our princess has spoken.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jackie via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and @scottish969. The video amassed 16 million views and, in the comments, viewers praised the actress.

“anne hathaway will always be my favorite actress, so much poise, class, and talent plus she ages like fine wine,” one viewer wrote.

“That’s the most Anne Hathaway thing Anne Hathaway has ever done and I love it,” a second praised.

“She has such queen energy,” a third stated.

“She’s an assertive queen! Good boundaries and safety awareness are awesome!” a fourth applauded.

“that is literally the nicest thing ive seen in a while. I LOVE that she also does this with a confidence ill never have,” a fifth complimented.

However, the media hasn’t always been kind to Hathaway. The term “Hathahate” was coined because of the hatred she received. Now, people are slowly starting to like her for her “incredible range, jaw-dropping talent, a bright and vibrant disposition, and a unique personality that is entirely likable,” per MovieWeb.