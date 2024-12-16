‘Other than Kia or Hyundai, how are these other vehicles stolen?’: Expert says be careful if you drive one of these 10 cars—they’re America’s most stolen

Looks like this Kia Boyz movement is really getting out of hand.

That’s the only verdict we can draw from the new TikTok clip from creator Angry Bob (@angrybobmechanic).

In the video that’s been viewed more than 12,000 times, Bob runs through a list of the 10 most-stolen vehicles in 2024, six of which are Kia or Hyundai models.

What owners should beware?

Anyone who’s spent more than 30 seconds on TikTok knows via the Kia Boyz viral videos that many of those brands’ vehicles have proven to be incredibly easy to hotwire and steal.

The Hyundai Elantra hit the big pothole as the most-stolen car (48,445 as of the video’s posting last week), with the Hyundai Sonata (42,813) coming in second and Kia Optima (30,304) pulling into the third spot.

Apart from the Kia/Hyundai phenomenon, a look at more long-term trends in vehicle theft show us that:

car and truck thefts have increased since 2020 after consistently falling throughout the 1990s through the 2010s

larger cities have double the theft rate of small towns, likely because there are just more cars available for enterprising thieves

the arrest or “clearance” rate for vehicle thefts as of early 2024 was less than 10%, which doesn’t inspire much confidence or trust in how law enforcement types prioritize those crimes.

That will come as no surprise to fans of “The Big Lebowski”.

How to stop thieves

With car thefts on the rise, especially for vulnerable Kia and Hyundai models, taking precautions is more important than ever. Here are some straightforward steps car owners can take to deter thieves:

Use a Steering Wheel Lock: Tools like “The Club” are a visible deterrent that make vehicles harder to steal. Install a GPS Tracker: Devices like AirTags or professional-grade GPS trackers can help you locate your vehicle if it’s stolen. Park Smart: Always park in well-lit, high-traffic areas or secure garages when possible. Invest in a Kill Switch: A hidden switch that disables your car’s ignition can prevent theft, even if someone gains access. Upgrade Your Alarm System: Add motion sensors or louder alarms to draw attention if someone tampers with your car. Secure Your OBD Port: Lock covers or disabling the port can stop thieves from accessing your car’s diagnostics to bypass security systems.

Stealing ‘grandma’s’ car

Commenters on the clip had plenty of thoughts on the tastes and tendencies of today’s class of car thieves.

“Who would steal a Hyundai? Grandma’s car basically is what that is,” one of them said.

Another said owners of other non-Kia/Hyundai models must be doing something to invite thievery: “Other than Kia or Hyundai, how are these other vehicles stolen. Take you keys out of your car!!!!”

Another poked fun at the recalls and mechanical maladies of the most popular theft targets.

“Kia and Hyundai are OK with their cars getting stolen. Then they don’t have to honor the warranty when the engine blows up,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Angry Bob via direct message and to Hyundai and Kia via email.

