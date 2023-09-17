‘It’s a pattern of behavior and it cannot go on.’: Why are American bully XL dogs being banned? And what is an American bully XL?

The popular American bully XL dog breed is under fire after a series of attacks that have prompted the British government to ban them under the Dangerous Dogs Act. What is an American bully XL and why are they being banned?

According to the Guardian, the American bully XL is the largest variation of the American bully breed. The breed, which also includes the pocket bully and standard bully, was developed in the 1990s. The dogs are a mix of the American pit bull terrier, which was banned in the UK in 1991, with other breeds such as the American Staffordshire terrier, the American bulldog, and the English bulldog.

Critics of the American Bully XL and its breeders often make the claim the dogs were bred with the sole goal of bypassing the law. Others claim the dogs are known for their affectionate nature and being good family pets.

However, despite their arguments, reports of violence caused by the bully breed have been at the forefront of the discussion.

In November 2021, a 10-year-old boy died after being attacked by an XL Bully near his home in Caerphilly, Wales. In March 2022, a toddler was mauled to death by the same breed at her home in Merseyside, England.

More recently, a man named Ian Price, aged 52, lost his life as he attempted to protect his elderly mother from two dogs that had unexpectedly leaped from a neighbor’s window in Stonall, Staffordshire. In another distressing event, an 11-year-old girl was attacked by an American bully XL crossbreed in Birmingham.

The two latest attacks have pushed the government to take action. On Sept. 15, British PM Rishi Sunak said in a statement: “It’s clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs. It’s a pattern of behavior and it cannot go on.”

The prime minister then outlined a plan to legally define the dog breed and then outlaw it. “It is not currently a breed defined in law. So this first vital step must happen fast. We will then ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act and new laws will be in place by the end of the year,” he announced.