‘I am not OK’: Amazon shopper demands answers after finding an unusual substance on her delivery

A simple order of laminating sheets took a shocking turn, leaving one Amazon shopper both stunned and in search of prayers.

In a TikTok video posted on Dec. 12, Liza (@dailysundaysfaith) explained how she discovered an unusual substance and a suspicious print on one of the sheets in her package. The discovery prompted a flood of questions as she searched for an explanation—one that wouldn’t confirm their worst suspicions.

As a loyal Amazon shopper who orders nearly everything online, Liza didn’t think twice about purchasing a pack of laminating sheets. When the package arrived, she opened it and began sifting through the sheets, noticing a bit of dirt on them.

Woman finds unusual substance on Amazon delivery

Initially unbothered, she assumed it was simply the result of the box being stored in a warehouse for an extended period. Confident there was a reasonable explanation, she continued using the sheets.

“So I keep going through it, and as I’m going through it, I feel a moist on my fingers,” she recounted. “I’m like, ‘Oh, what is that?’ because I don’t want it to get on the paper I’m trying to laminate. So I stop and open it back up.”

What she found next was enough to send her—and commenters—spiraling.

The unusual substance came with clues

“I put it against the lighting because I’m trying to see what it is,” she explained. “This is what I see.” Liza then displays a sheet of laminating paper, revealing a print that unmistakably resembles a phallic shape.

“Yeah, and I’m just going to say it—I’m a germaphobe, so I’m dying inside right now,” she admitted. Not wanting to jump to conclusions, she tried to come up with alternative explanations for the outline and the unusual substance, hoping it wasn’t what she initially thought it was.

“I’m trying to make up excuses in my head like it could be a belt, you know,” she said. “But why would a belt be doing in there—or anything else, for that matter? But then again, why would it be moist then? Like you can tell that it is.”

As the video ends, she looks visibly confused and disgusted, still grappling with what the unusual substance in her Amazon package could be.

“I’m really just trying to get my questions answered to be able to sleep at night,” Liza said. “Because right now? I won’t be able to.”

People flooded the comment section with disbelief and disgust, all suggesting they suspect the source of the print is exactly what everyone thinks it is.

“[Why] were you touching it without GLOVES, GIRL?” one person asked incredulously.

Another exclaimed, “Noooooooo. Stop touching it with your hands! Omg!!”

“I’m a germaphobe and I’m also infuriated for you,” someone else shared.

“No freaking wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy girl that’s what it looks like,” another wrote.

“What do you even dooooooo [in] this situation?” one commenter wondered.

Liza didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok direct message.

