‘I thought I was ordering these glasses’: Amazon shopper orders glasses for her Halloween costume. She can’t believe what she received instead

With Halloween just around the corner, many internet users are shopping for costumes. A woman shares what she accidentally bought instead of her Halloween costume through Amazon in a video with over 25,000 views.

“Guys, no. I’m serious right now,” TikTok user Jenna (@jennastop) says, laughing. “So, I ordered a bunch of parts for my Halloween costume from Amazon and I got this little thin package.”

Then, she unveils a picture of the late fashion icon, Iris Apfel, who was known to wear black round glasses. “Tell me why I thought I was ordering these glasses,” she says during fits of laughter, pointing to the black spectacles.

“But I ordered a poster of this woman who I don’t know, wearing the glasses,” the content creator says. Did Jenna receive anything in addition to the poster? Apparently, not. “All I got in the package was a poster of this woman,” she states.

Viewers demand Jenna to frame the photo

“That needs to be framed and displayed,” one viewer wrote.

“That woman is iconic! Look her up, you’ll frame that,” another agreed.

Additionally, users said Jenna isn’t the only person to make this mistake when shopping online.

“This keep happening! You’re not the first person I’ve seen say they ordered an item and got a print out!!” one user stated.

“This just happened to a lady but with a stripper pole!!! I’m dead,” a second shared.

Even one viewer remarked, “We demand a link to order our own!”

What did she do with it?

As it turns out, Jenna kept the print.

“Just went to return it on Amazon and they said I can keep it. So yes, this will be getting hung up,” she wrote as a reply in the comments section.

Amazon’s Halloween costume policy

Although Jenna was able to get a refund, certain Halloween costumes can’t be returned.

“You may return the order for a refund. Please note that items that show any sign of use besides trying on for size are not returnable. Please include the RETURN or EXCHANGE FORMS and a copy of your packing slip or confirmation email in the box,” per Amazon’s website.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jenna via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Amazon via press email.

