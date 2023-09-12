‘Got my packages, though’: Woman says Amazon driver hit her house, drove away

A woman went viral on TikTok after claiming that an Amazon delivery driver struck her home and then drove off.

Kate (@katiebby98) began filming her video as the Amazon truck left her driveway. “Amazon driver hits my house and drives off …,” she wrote in the text overlay.

In the video, viewers can hear Kate cursing in disbelief as she zoomed in on the truck’s license plate. “Oh yes, he f*cking did. Are you kidding me… He just hit the f*cking house, dude,” Kate said.

The video then cut to her standing outside with her phone’s camera pointed at the damaged staircase. Indeed, the driver had backed into a brick entryway and damaged a significant chunk of the exterior.

“Through the brick. Dented the garage. Got my packages, though,” Kate said, pointing at two perfectly stacked items by her door. “I cannot believe that just happened.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kate via TikTok direct message and to Amazon by email for comment. As of Monday evening, Kate’s video had over 258,800 views, but she turned off comments under her post.

In a follow-up video, however, Kate said that she is working with Amazon to cover expenses for the repairs. “[The driver] was super nice; very appreciative to how I reacted to the situation,” she said. “I don’t know the kind of day that this driver was having and I am empathetic to him. Granted, he hit the house. But he sounded very upset when he was on the phone.”

Amazon delivery drivers typically make 170 to 190 deliveries per shift. For many drivers, anything less is considered child’s play. For example, a driver posted a TikTok during Amazon Prime Week about how overwhelming 100 deliveries was, eliciting comments from other drivers who pointed out that 100 deliveries is for new employees, while more seasoned drivers are expected to do closer to 200 stops per day.

Amazon drivers also face a number of hardships while working. One was stranded in a field for hours until a friendly farmer gave him a tow. Another had a portion of his pinky bitten off by a customer’s dog while making a delivery. Some have even reported that they’ve had to make “improvised bathrooms” in their trucks due to time constraints.