‘I’ll be taking advantage’: Woman says Amazon customers can get $25 flights. There’s just one catch

If you have last-minute holiday travel plans, you may be able to score cheap flights from Amazon—as long as you meet a few requirements.

In a video posted on Tuesday with over 1.4 million views, TikToker Emily Saxton (@imemilysaxton) makes a skit about the deal. She uses a TikTok audio that sings, “It’s just not fair.”

The on-screen text reads, “When Amazon Prime offers $25 flights for its members but you’re not 18-24 years old.”

Then, she struts down a hallway. The on-screen text changes, saying, “The 18-24 y/o Prime members who can fly in the U.S. for $25 from December 9th – 13th.”

The caption reads, “Dec 9-13, Limited Time, Terms Apply.”

How to get $25 flights on Amazon

It’s true: For the second year in a row, Amazon and discount travel company StudentUniverse partner to release a set number of $25 tickets to 18- to 24-year-old members, as reported by USA Today.

To be eligible, you must have an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month. If you’re an active student, you can score a Student Prime membership for just $7.49 with proof of enrollment. However, you can extend your discounted Prime membership by enrolling in the Young Adult Prime membership to get the same benefits.

You also need to enroll in StudentUniverse at no cost. While StudentUniverse offers discounts to members 18 to 25 years old without proof of enrollment, the Amazon deal cuts off at 24.

Even if you fit the demographic, you may have a hard time getting your hands on a discounted ticket. Amazon is only releasing 5,000 discounted tickets—1,000 each day—over the course of the deal, which runs from Dec. 9 at 1pm EST through Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2am EST.

Travel must be booked within the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia before Jan. 14, 2025.

Prime users respond

In the comments of Saxton’s TikTok, Prime users share their plans to take advantage of the deal.

“I’m in the queue lol,” a viewer said..

“Omggg??!!!! I’m definitely booking,” a third claimed.

However, others say that the widespread appeal may be causing technical difficulties for StudentUniverse.

“Can’t even check the flights bc the StudentUniverse website is so flooded that it won’t load from Amazon,” one wrote.

“The website isn’t even working,” another said.

“The link not working but imma check back on the 9th,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Saxton via email and TikTok direct message. We also contacted Amazon and StudentUniverse via email.

