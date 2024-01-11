‘We definitely wouldn’t leave your bag there’: Traveler says airline worker gaslit passenger who put an AirTag in their lost bag

One TikToker believes that airline workers may not be telling the whole truth about baggage when it does not arrive at the final destination.

In a viral video that has amassed over 496,400 views, TikToker Matthew Larence (@matthewlarence123) shared the moment a passenger confronted an airline worker about a missing bag.

“No one will gaslit you like an airport worker,” Larence began in the clip. “I just got off a flight, and our bags were left from where we departed from.”

According to Larence, another passenger on the flight put an AirTag in her luggage. He said she pulled up the AirTag location on her phone and realized the bag had never made it out of the original airport. When she confronted a worker with the evidence on her phone, she was gaslit, Larence said.

“This airport worker went and said, ‘No, no, I’m sure your Wi-Fi is just bad. Like, it’s probably just not loading. We definitely wouldn’t leave your bag there. You’re going f*cking crazy,'” Larence continued.

However, the TikToker said workers later told the passengers their bags had, in fact, been left behind due to weight issues with the aircraft.

“Cut to 45 minutes later, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, so we removed the bags ’cause there was a weight imbalance, and it was either take off the bags or take off the people,'” the TikToker said.

In the comments section, viewers shared similar stories about receiving the same kind of treatment from airport workers while they traveled.

“The WHOLE point of weighing checked bags is to keep that from happening,” one viewer wrote. “HOW?”

“This actually happened to me in LAX,” a second shared.

“Bro that’s the only reason I even got my bag back is because of my AirTag learned to fly to Seattle with a little more clothes,” another viewer added.

“This happened to me last month!” a further said. “I could see my bag was still in Seattle and the woman at the counter told me ‘Nope!'”

The Daily Dot reached out to Larence via TikTok comment for more information.