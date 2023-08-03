‘Airbnb left us homeless’: Renter says Airbnb host was running an illegal sublet. They got evicted

An Airbnb renter says she was made homeless after she rented an illegal sublet and has taken to TikTok to ask for help.

In a viral video with over 110,000 views, user @bevvvvvvyyyy shared how she ended up stranded and pleaded for assistance.

“Ok internet, like, we actually need your help,” she began in the video.

The woman then explained that she planned to live in San Diego with her best friend, far away from her parents, but then got scammed on Airbnb.

“Our Airbnb guy was running an illegal sublet and didn’t tell us, so we got evicted,” she continued. “Like literally an eviction notice.”

She was told that if she didn’t vacate the property within 24 hours, the locks would be changed. So the TikToker decided to leave and contact Airbnb for help. Apparently, the company promised to refund their guest and help her find new accommodations but then backed out after they discovered the trip was longer than average.

“Once they found out the trip was three months, they were like ‘Oh we’re not gonna refund that,'” the woman alleges the company said.

She also claimed Airbnb refused to pay for her next accommodation, because the other listings were too expensive.

“We can find you a place,” a representative allegedly said. “We found you a place, it’s $1,500 a night.”

However, they refused to pay for it. Stranded with nowhere to live within her budget, the TikToker says she continued to beg for help from the company.

“Anyway, we need help,” she continued, asking the internet and viewers for assistance. “Please, blow this up.”

In a follow-up video, @bevvvvvvyyyy updated her viewers from a car. She explained that the issue still was not resolved and Airbnb continued to offer to refund the money she spent on the accommodation, but never made good on the offer.

“Im not ok,” the clip’s caption read. “Mental breakdown coming soon..”

In the comments section, many offered words of support and advice.

“Call your bank and file a claim, you should get your money back that way,” one user advised.

“@airbnb HAS to do something,” user Kara Rees Anderson said, tagging the company in her comment. “I’d get a lawyer immediately.”

“@airbnb why does this keep happening?” another asked.

This is not the first time the Daily Dot has reported on Airbnb customers who fell prey to predatory behavior when using its service. One renter booked a place to stay, only to later find out it was just a large bathroom with a bed in it and another guest alleged a host tried to scam her after she booked a place six months in advance to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The Daily Dot reached out to @bevvvvvvyyyy via TikTok and Airbnb by email for comment.