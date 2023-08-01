‘Wait….. you expected air bnb tenants to install your AC unit?’: Airbnb host complains about tenant who didn’t install AC unit. It backfires

A user on TikTok is receiving little sympathy after complaining about how his Airbnb tenants utilized an air conditioner.

In a video titled “AIRBNB NIGHTMARE!!!,” a TikTok user who calls himself “Coach Ty” (@realtrtalks) shows a house covered in water.

“So, our tenants said the house was leaking, and it’s leaking because they put an air conditioner not in the window and the water leaked down through the floor and ruined our entire floor,” he says.

The video then shows more of the house, which is experiencing significant water damage. Coach Ty’s clip currently has over 201,000 views.

As the video progresses, Coach Ty, who primarily posts about cryptocurrency, continues to levy blame on the renter.

“This was done by the tenant,” he states. “They said, ‘the house is leaking! Everything is leaking!’ Blah blah blah…[Water] leaked through a bunch of places in the floor because the tenant, again, didn’t put the AC outside the window, and it leaked in.”

It’s unclear how this situation occurred. It’s possible that a tenant bought an air conditioning unit for themselves and failed to install it, or that the central air visible in the videos was broken and this window unit was offered as an alternative. It is also unclear how long the window unit was left unattended to do such significant damage.

No matter how it happened, although Coach Ty may have been expecting sympathy from this post, commenters gave him anything but.

“So you have an Airbnb with no air conditioning?” asked a user.

“Buddy it’s your property and it’s your responsibility to install the AC,” noted a second.

“Next time try long term leasing with an actual tenant, or better yet just sell it to someone who wants to live there!” exclaimed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Airbnb via email and Coach Ty via TikTok comment.