‘That’s a collector’s item now’: Abercrombie & Fitch shoppers fish through the clothing rack. Then they spot something strange

In the 2000s, Abercrombie & Fitch undoubtedly made its mark on society. Every corner of the mall got tarnished with the Fierce cologne, and Abercrombie’s polos were the go-to pick for school dances. The company was certainly controversial, with shirtless men on shopping bags, selective sizing for merchandise, and even alleged sex trafficking.

Eventually, Abercrombie & Fitch would slowly make efforts to rebrand itself. It began by ditching its past controversial discriminational marketing tactics. The company has leaned into more inclusive marketing campaigns featuring various races and body types compared to past campaigns.

Consumers have accepted these efforts as they have been able to keep their business lights on. However, consumers will always remember what they were.

This brings up this TikTok involving a shopper who may have found a rare Abercrombie & Fitch collector’s item from the past.

In a TikTok, with over 5.4 million views, Jules (@notjulesm) was exploring the clothing racks and found a misprint of an Abercrombie & Fitch shirt. What was printed on the shirt?

What did the Abercrombie & Fitch shirt say?

In her TikTok, Jules was casually browsing through the clothing rack when she discovered a misprint. Inside the shirt collar, Abercrombie & Fitch was spelled wrong with a dirty word.

Taking a quick glance at the brand’s name, you may be able to guess which word it was. Well, it turns out one of the shirt’s letters got switched from F to B, reading “Abercrombie & B*tch.”

“Abercrombie & WHAT,” one TikTok commenter replied.

Jules was in disbelief when she found this shirt with the misprint. She then goes on to search the entire rack, only finding one shirt with the misprint.

“I would have purchased it immediately,” one TikTok commenter added.

Was this misprint intentional?

Having a naughty word printed inside the shirt is certainly comical to find. Especially considering the company’s past controversy, this raises the question of whether this was intentional.

Considering that this was the only shirt with this misprint, it’s safe to say this was a one-off incident. Looking closely, you can tell the shirt has been altered with the B. It becomes clear that the B doesn’t match the font of the rest of the name.

“Someone in the factory HAD IT the day that was made,” one TikTok commenter joked.

Whether someone from the factory did this or a customer did this, we’ll never know. Either way, this was a nice surprise laugh for Jules.

So, what did the viewers think about this?

“It’s a contest and you won” one joked.

“That is worth 10k now“, one commented.

“It’s obviously Altered though. The ‘b’ isn’t the same,” one shared.

“I’m behind Abercrombie now. Rebrand!” one added.

The Daily Dot has contacted @notjulesm via Instagram and TikTok direct message. Additionally, it contacted Abercrombie & Fitch via email.

