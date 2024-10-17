‘Why are you selling them?’: Woman demands answers after finding warning label on 99 Ranch product

Sometimes the labels on food products can raise heavy concerns from consumers when they are not explained well.

Safety labeling has long been a practice for consumer products, from car seats noting how babies should be positioned in them, to beauty products warning that they are only for use on the surface of the skin.

However, some labels cause more concern than others. One 99 Ranch shopper says she is concerned after finding a label stating that the product could cause cancer or reproductive harm on a jar of sauce.

A 99 Ranch warning label

In a video posted to TikTok, user Macey (@maceyrabson on TikTok) asks viewers if the labeling is normal, as she has never seen it before.

“This is one of the items I bought from 99 Ranch Market yesterday,” she says in the video. “I’ve never seen this sticker. I know lots of products have horrible, harmful, cancerous things in them, but never have I bought a bag of Cheetos and it said, ‘Warning, cancer and reproductive harm.’ So if you’re putting these stickers on your products, why are you selling them?”

Macey then asks viewers, “Has anyone else seen this, is it normal? I’ve just never seen these before.”

This is not the first time a Proposition 65 label has raised concern among shoppers who are unfamiliar with the California legislation. Previously, a T.J. Maxx shopper shared a video showing all of the homewares and other products labeled in accordance with the law.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Macey via TikTok direct message, as well as 99 Ranch via email, regarding the video.

What is Proposition 65?

Proposition 65 is a 1986 law requiring businesses and manufacturers to label products containing ingredients that may cause cancer or reproductive harm to those who consumer or are exposed to them.

However, the law lists over 900 ingredients that must carry this label, even if only incidentally exposed to these substances. For example, vegetables grown in soil that has naturally occurring trace minerals of arsenic and lead must carry this label, as well as foods that create these substances in the cooking or heating process, such as acrylamide, which naturally appears on vegetables as they roast.

Should I eat something that has a Proposition 65 label?

Because of the prevalence of the listed contaminants, many items produced in California and sold in other states that do not have this labeling requirement may surprise shoppers. From furniture and other items that contain “forever chemicals” or trace amounts of lead, to even food items, the labels may give customers pause about whether to buy them.

Experts say that food items with Proposition 65 are generally safe to consume on occasion and infrequently, as the businesses may not disclose which ingredient is requiring the label, or how much of that contaminant is included in the formulation.

Ingredients with heavy exposure loads will have the same label as items that only have trace amounts.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers replied to the poster’s video in the comment section saying that they were put off by the stickers, and noticed they were on many different kinds of items in stores.

“It’s only from items made in California,” one commenter wrote. “Usually you see this sticker on furniture, I’ve never seen it on food before.. but yeah it always freaks me out.”

“Even lumber from the hardware store has P65 warning labels,” another added. “They’re on so many products.”

“I saw this on a belly bloat cream sold at Ulta.. it was the Love Wellness brand,” a further user said. “I was like, nopeeee.”

Others were quick to discount the nature of the stickers, as they appear on many products manufactured in California.

“Only if you are on California it is a cancer risk..I live in Montana so I’m safe,” one commenter joked.

“Even blackened chicken/burnt ends cause cancer – don’t worry too much about the label,” another commented. “Check the ingredients but this is just a Prop 65 label.”

“Prop 65 stickers are on every item in California!” a third said. “Hope this helps!”

