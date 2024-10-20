‘The way $50 isn’t even that much food’: McDonald’s worker reveals a manager has to get involved every time order passes $50

If you believe what one McDonald’s employee is saying, the $50 threshold—which gets you less fast food than it used to—is enough to trigger an inconvenience for all concerned.

The video discussing the need to involve a manager for larger McDonald’s orders comes from creator Kaalen (@kaalen4). The TikTok has drawn more than 2 million views as of Sunday.

It shows the performatively distraught creator working at McDonald’s. In the clip, he puts his hands over his face while the audio playing says, “No, please!”

The on-screen caption conveys much of the narrative: “When the order is getting closer and closer to the $50 mark and now you’ll have to stop them to get a manager.”

McDonald’s famously operates stores on a franchise model, though it does also have some company-owned and run locations. According to its site, it has a Global Brand Standards policy “to promote safe, respectful and inclusive workplaces that help protect the physical and psychological safety of all people,” and it also strives for uniformity in its Operations Performance & Customer Excellence (PACE) process.

But it’s unclear, based on standards expressed on the site, whether the $50 policy is applicable to Kaalen’s store uniquely or part of an overall policy that at least multiple stores implement.

A manager’s perspective

Someone who rises to the level of manager at McDonald’s might indeed be invested in its corporate policies or might be more ambivalent.

Witness the subject of a March 2024 Daily Dot story. The creator confessed via TikTok that she “literally only wanted the extra dollar” when she took on a managerial role, lacking the investment you might expect from someone overseeing a crew.

That story brought in comments from similarly demotivated managers. One shared, “I became a manager at McDonald’s simply bc I didn’t want to have to wear a visor or apron.”

That story revealed that managers at McDonald’s typically make between $47,000 and $71,000 a year for full-time work. The same source for that stat, Glassdoor, held that crew members, by comparison, earn $37,000 to $51,000 a year.

Viewers weigh in

Those moved to respond to the video marveled over the policy, large orders, and how far a dollar goes (or doesn’t go) when buying burgers and fries.

“The way $50 isn’t even that much food at most fast food places now,” one remarked.

Another observed, “I would just memorize all the managers pins cuz I would get tired of this.”

“Plz don’t let this happen to me, I start my first day at McDonald’s tomorrow,” fretted one. “AND I ABSOLUTELY CANNOT DEAL WITH A SITUATION LIKE THIS.”

One Panera Bread worker claimed a $50 order was just small fries. They pointed out, “I had someone order $300 worth of food at my Panera Bread drive thru.”

The creator offered, in sympathy, “Buddyyyyy.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s via email and to the creator via TikTok comment.

