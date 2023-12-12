‘Outside feels safer somehow’: Traveler exposes what their $40 hotel room with 2-star Expedia rating actually looks like

An emergency medical technician (EMT) is giving a tour of his $40 hotel room that received a 2 out of 10 rating on Expedia.

In a TikTok with almost 4 million views, content creator The Sleepy Paramedic (@thesleepyparamedic) walks through the dilapidated room, highlighting some of its most interesting features.

The Sleepy Paramedic begins with the front door, which he says “looks like something from a Silent Hill game.”

“My favorite part is the fact that it doesn’t actually shut all the way,” he says, pulling on the old doorknob and pointing to a wood strip placed between the crack of the door. “That’s OK because they’ve nailed this small piece of wood right here to keep the wind from blowing it open.”

“And the window’s broken. But that’s all right because they’ve taken some pipe insulation, cut it to fit, and crammed it down through the hole,” he continues.

Other highlights include a busted air conditioner, along with a fan on the nightstand as consolation; an “ancient-looking” outlet; a toilet that continuously runs in a dark bathroom with no light switch; and no smoke detector.

The Sleepy Paramedic pans over to what appears to be a crack in the ceiling partially covered by tape.

“Since it’s raining outside, there’s a good chance the ceiling’s gonna fall in with water anyway, so we don’t have to worry about fire,” he says sarcastically.

The final stop of the tour is the bedspread which is complete with “mystery stains” and “a cigarette hole burned into the bedsheet.”

The Sleepy Paramedic wishes viewers a good night before laying on the mattress.

“I’m sticking to the bed,” he reveals as the video ends.

In the comments section, users were taken aback by the conditions of the hotel room, many shocked that the Sleepy Paramedic had even stepped foot in it.

“I’m sleeping in the car,” one user said plainly.

“The gasp I let out when you laid on the bed,” another viewer began, followed by a shocked face emoji, “My skin started to crawl at the thought of bedbugs.”

“The light not coming on in the bathroom, I fully believe is a blessing,” a third user added.

“Two stars is two too many,” a fourth user shared.

While the Sleepy Paramedic mentioned in the video the bathroom felt like “a truck stop bathroom,” one user countered: “Dude, truck stop bathrooms are much nicer. RUN!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Sleepy Paramedic for more information.