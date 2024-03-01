‘You thought I was fixing to go to Chick-fil-A?’: Viewers defend man after woman complains that he only sent her $30 for lunch

A woman who claims to spend $100 of her own money on herself every time she goes out to lunch posted a viral TikTok ridiculing a man who slid into her Instagram direct messages offering her some cash to buy herself an afternoon meal.

Ary Nicole (@chocolateeary) said that she was horrified and perplexed after seeing the amount the man sent her to buy a meal: It was $30.

“OK so y’all storytime so y’all please tell me if I’m wrong,” extending the word “wrong” before continuing with her tale: “So today this dude run me on Instagram he was like can I… send you money for lunch,” she explains in the clip.

She agreed and he asked her for her CashApp details, and she obliged to receive his offer of money for lunch. Nicole said that before opening up the digital cash transfer app she expected to have at least $100 from a person she never met before. “I eat and that’s how much I spend on my food,” she says, also extending the word “food” at the end of her sentence as she twitches her head. “I open my CashApp and this man sent me THIRTY dollars. Yeah. $30 and I’m just like at first I’m like damn am I ungrateful?”

The TikToker went on to say that she started asking around to check and see if she was wrong for expecting the Instagram direct messenger to send her at least $100 out of the blue, and whoever she spoke to told her that her natural feelings were wrong. She said that the amount isn’t even enough to pay for “half a tank” of gas for the vehicle she drives. “You thought I was gonna go to Chick-fil-A?” she asks, querying what the man was thinking with the amount of money he decided to send her.

“What did you think I was finna to eat? It’s like…when I go and eat I eat full course meals like I order a appetizer, a entree, a dessert, and a drink. That can’t even get me 2 drinks… and then this man had the audacity to write me back and say… let me get to know you da daahhh… Is you dumb?” she says, snarling into the camera and contorting her face.

“I mean like y’all be for real like tell me am I wrong… I don’t even spend $30 on lunch on my—like I spent over that on myself so like for someone to think they’re gonna send me. I get that it’s the thought that count like he didn’t have to send the $30 but it’s like no,” she says at the end of the video.

There were numerous reactions to her clip—several other users on the platform didn’t seem to sympathize with her ideology, like this one woman who posted a response to Nicole’s video, criticizing the Influencer as being “ignorant” for saying folks would be a “pick me” if they accepted $30 for lunch.

The same TikToker who lambasted Nicole for her ingratitude said in yet another clip that she is “sending good woman back 50 years” with her attitudes towards expectations from men who are interested in dating them.

Other responses included at least one claim from a man who said that he was the one to send her $30 after sliding into her DMs on Instagram. There were even other folks, in true TikTok fashion, who decided to jump on the hullabaloo surrounding her video to relate it to their own content, like this woman who showed how much food someone can purchase for that same amount of cash during a grocery run.

One commenter who responded to Nicole’s video stated that they were definitely getting “ungrateful” vibes from her post and that she should send the $30 back if she wasn’t happy with it. In her follow-up clip, she gave further context on the situation, clarifying, again, that she didn’t ask him for any money— she has her own cash thank you very much.

She also said when he first started messaging her, he send her a bunch of photos of himself holding up stacks of cash which is why she expected him to send her at least $100 for lunch. Because he was flexing and flaunting his aptitude for collecting currency, Nicole thought that the CashApp notification would’ve come with some more money.

Folks who responded to her second, explanatory video didn’t seem to think that the additional information she was providing softened their stance on her original video: Many thought that she was arrogant, ignorant, entitled, and lacking in any ethics or morality and that she has an awful, disingenuous, and deluded personality: “They start explaining once the video ain’t go how it was planned.”

“Ain’t nothing to explain, send it back to him or at least thank him,” another said.

Many echoed the same sentiments others had in response to her initial TikTok: That $30 is a heck of a lot of money for lunch: “Giiirrrlll 30$ is more than enough to get lunch & u cld have sent his $ back to”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nicole via TikTok comment for further information.