‘This is genius’: Expert shows little-known ordering trick for how to get 3 McDonald’s sandwiches for $3. Does it work?

Are McDonald’s sandwiches affordable again?

Not too long ago, McChickens, McDoubles, hash browns, and fries were all on the dollar menu. And McDonald’s was seen as an affordable option to get a lot of food for a great value.

Well McChickens and McDoubles are now $3.49 each and a Big Mac meal can now cost between $16-18. McDonald’s has been slowly moving away from the value menu in recent years (it says it’ll return to its value days with new deals next year).

This fits the overall trend of fast food restaurants raising prices. All of our wallets have been impacted by inflation.

More than ever, people need McDonald’s dollar sandwiches. And it’s still possible if you know how to play the system.

This TikTok posted by @nanobytesinc reveals a trick within the McDonald’s app to get McDonald’s sandwiches for only $1 each.

Typically a promo like this has a one-time use per day limit. However this TikToker shows how to get around that by using the McDonald’s app.

How to reuse the same $1 McDonalds Sandwich deal using the McDonald’s app

Download and open the McDonald’s mobile app. Go to rewards & deals section in app. Scroll and select the “$1 breakfast sandwich” deal. Select the sandwich and go to check out.

Once you are in the checkout, you should be able to see the sandwich for $1. Typically this deal is only allowed to be used once per day. Here’s how you get around that.

Go to McDonald’s app settings. Select storage and cache. Clear the cache (clear storage). Restart the app.

Once you restart the app, it’ll think you redownloaded the app and are a first-time user. McDonald’s will resend all the coupons and deals. The trick to getting multiple McDonald’s sandwiches for $1 is to keep doing these steps above over and over again.

The content creator did have an Android in his video. A potential workaround for Apple iPhone users is to completely delete the app after first purchase and redownload the app.

Users weigh-in

“I’m not homeless but I’m still going to use this” one joked.

“Bro shouldn’t have told us anything the devs are going to put that variable in the back end db now” one commented.

“You can also use their kiosks and select ‘pay at register.’ I print the same order over and over with the same deal and take the printouts to the front counter,” one suggested.

“I thought you were gonna say multiple accounts but this is genius,” one added.

This TikTok has more than 2.7 million views with over 328,400 likes.

