If you’re a McDonald’s fan who loves Big Macs but not their price, then one customer’s reveal might bring a tear to your eye — or a burger to your mouth.

TikTok creator Jonah (@jonah.taylorr) took to the popular social media platform to show how to nab three sandwiches for just three bucks total using the mobile app.

In the video, Jonah shows three different smartphone screens all queued up to the McDonald’s app. Each of them feature a meal deal allowing customers to purchase a Big Mac for $1 each. He adds all three Big Macs to separate mobile orders.

A woman’s voice can be heard in the background saying, “Damn you’re big and greedy.”

Judging from Jonah’s accompanying caption, it would seem that the woman speaking is his mother — he shared there, “I was just trying to show my mom my new trick.”

A number of McDonald’s users argued that Mickey D’s devotees can go back to the more affordable days of yore by utilizing promotional offerings available via the restaurant’s official smartphone app.

Not only do customers accrue points on qualifying purchases that they can then redeem for food, but some special deals let folks nab food at significant discounts, like the $1 Big Macs Jonah purchased for himself.

According to a March article Mental Floss, the average Big Mac sandwich price in the United States is $5.17.

One commenter commended Jonah for his initiative: “A dollar for a big mac? I’d be greedy too.”

Another commenter was intrigued by the “basket of fries” option displayed in the TikTok, which also cost $1. Mc-Menu states that the average price of this menu item sets an American back $3.36.

Jonah assured that commenter he also went in for the fries.

Many TikTok users have slammed fast food establishments for menu prices they find to be prohibitively expensive. Recently, one individual on the platform posted that while the chain still has a Dollar Menu, none of the items at the McDonald’s location he visited featured any items that actually cost a dollar.

Food inflation in the United States has become a growing concern among consumers: the USDA has reported that all food prices, both at restaurants and grocery stores, will increase by an average of 6.2% in 2023, in addition to the 7.7% average increase that occurred during the previous two years.

The Daily Dot has reached out to both the creator and McDonald’s via email.