‘You will be sacrificing’: Should you consider the 2025 Mazda CX-30 over its sibling model? Expert reveals what to know before you go

Figuring out which car to buy can be very difficult. With new features like advanced safety warnings, large infotainment touch screens, and tech compatibility, it can be difficult to know whether a car is right for you.

Luckily, TikTok has you covered with reviews that break down the good and bad aspects of different models. Recently, Car Confections (@carconfections), a car review TikTok and YouTube account, garnered 427,000 views when he explained the difference between two sibling models—the Mazda CX-5 and the CX-30.

Differences between sibling models

According to Car Confections, there are five things to consider when choosing between the CX-30 and the CX-5.

The first thing to consider is the price. The Mazda CX-30 is a cheaper option and saves buyers “about $5-$6,000.” A second aspect to consider is quality.

“Despite the price discrepancy, you’re still getting a very nice cabin in the CX-30. We have real leather seats in this cool white color. You have premium features as well, such as a head-up display and a 10-and-a-quarter-inch touch screen,” Car Confections explained.

The third thing to consider is the exterior design.

“Most Mazda SUVs look pretty similar,” he said. “We have a nice grill up here in the front, and we’re even going to keep the premium LED lighting, with adaptive LED lights and 19-inch alloy wheels.”

The fourth aspect is that you can upgrade your engine on the CX-30 for the same price as the base engine on the CX-5.

“The price that you would get a regular engine in the CX-5, you can get the turbocharged engine in the CX-30 with 250 horsepower,” he said.

Lastly, seating and cargo space differ between the models.

“The CX-30 is quite a bit smaller in the back seat as well as the cargo space. So, if you’re going to be using those a lot, I recommend the CX-30,” he said.

What do the reviews say?

Even review sites have trouble choosing between the two models, with both models receiving high marks from the car review site Car and Driver.

According to Car and Driver, the Mazda CX-5 has been in production since 2017, and the automaker has continued to release quality models. Ranking third behind the Honda CR-V and the larger Mazda CX-50, the CX-5 offers a more affordable alternative to Toyota and Honda. The 2025 model comes with wireless Apple CarPlay, phone charging, and Android Auto connections as standard options.

Additionally, the Premium Plus model offers a surround-view camera system and parking sensors. The car review site reports that the base engine has 256 horsepower and can go from 0-60 mph in 8.1 seconds, which matches the Honda CR-V and is 0.2 seconds slower than the Toyota RAV4. The models range in price from $29,990 to $42,020.

Car and Driver describes the CX-30 as Mazda’s attempt to “become an entry-level luxury brand.” Ranking second in the best subcompact SUV category, the 2025 model offers a new navigation system with “more detail, live traffic and over the air updates” and “Alexa compatibility, which is controlled via voice commands.”

CX-30’s standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine has 191 horsepower and can be paired with a six-speed automatic. The turbocharged 2.5-liter engine offers 250 horsepower, a close comparison to the CX-5’s standard engine. Like the CX-5, the CX-30 can also go from 0-60 mph in 8.1 seconds. The main drawback listed on the review site is the lack of cargo space and a tighter squeeze in the back seats. Models range in price from $26,415 to $38,370.

What do viewers think?

Viewers raved about each model and offered insights to anyone considering purchasing one.

“Love my Mazda CX-30,” one said.

“I bought the CX-30 and wish I had purchased the CX-5. The back of the CX-30 is way too small. CX-50 next for me!” another advised.

“CX-30 isn’t really suited for a family. More for like someone who wants little more space and different than a sedan,” a third added.

“Just got a 2025 CX-30 four days ago and its perfect for me! Single, no kids, don’t need a lot of space or backseat room. More horsepower than the CX-5 and so fun to drive!” a viewer shared.



“I was gonna buy a CX-30 but I ended buying a CX-5, the CX-30 is sooo small inside,” a viewer replied.



“I got the CX-5. I enjoy the 40/20/40 rear seats. Super convenient to fit skis and still have two back seats available. Also like the look of the same color body cladding looks more upscale!” a viewer said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Car Confections via TikTok comment and Mazda via contact form.

