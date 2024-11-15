‘It has broken down on me twice’: Driver buys 2025 Dodge Ram 1500. Why has she had to bring it to the shop 3 times?

Kandra (@half.finished.home) just leased a new 2025 Dodge Ram 1500. After just 6,000 miles of driving, however, she says that her transmission has been giving her nothing but problems.

They’re so severe, in fact, that she says she prays every time she gets in the car. From stuttering gear shifts to engine misfires, she believes she’s been stuck with a lemon. And to make matters worse, Dodge techs have no idea what’s wrong with her car, she says.

In a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 147,000 views, she listed all of the issues with her car. Several commenters who replied to her video shared her outrage, while others said that she should’ve never purchased a Dodge in the first place.

Dodge transmission = poop emoji

“Incoming rant, this is your warning,” she says at the top of the video. “I cannot be the only one with a 2025 Ram 1500 that is an absolute lemon.” At this point in the video, a poop emoji comes up on the screen.

Kandra continues, “It’s had the check engine light on and off since it was at 500 miles for misfiring codes. It has broken down on me twice. It’s been in the shop three times. The last time that it was in the shop, it was there for 21 days. It has three faulty fuel injectors replaced, and they still couldn’t fix it. They still couldn’t stop it from misfiring. Ram engineering basically told them that they didn’t have a fix for it and to just give it back to me,” she says, highlighting Dodge’s lack of assistance in fixing her faulty car.

“So it gets stuck in the wrong gear, it doesn’t shift, it doesn’t respond when I press the accelerator.” The TikToker goes on to describe how the car’s transmission has been a nightmare to deal with. “So if I’m making like a left turn into busy traffic, I am literally like doing the sign of the cross because there is a really good chance that I’m not gonna make it.”

As a result of the transmission problems, Kandra says that she’s had “several close calls” while turning. “It is terrifying to have your gas pedal to the floor and have your truck literally just not moving.” At this point in the video, she also writes in a text overlay that her children will ride with her in this vehicle.

No more camera

What’s more, her vehicle’s transmission isn’t just on the fritz. Additionally, Kandra says her vehicle’s backup camera has ceased to function properly. “So what prompted this rage video that I’m regretting right now? My backup camera’s now blue screen.” Next, she shows a picture of the blue screen in question with a photo of the visual death knell.

Kandra says that there is a silver lining with the car: She didn’t finance the thing. Ironically, she says that she decided to lease the car because she wanted a “reliable” vehicle for her family. “Thank God we only leased it and we didn’t buy it. The reason why we leased it and not buy a used truck was because we wanted a reliable family vehicle.” Following this, several clown emojis populate the screen of her video.

“Yeah, this is our family vehicle. I drive my kids to school in this, and I need this truck to move furniture for my business. It is crucial. If I don’t have this truck, I can’t restore furniture. Ridiculous that I have this brand-new truck with 6,000 miles on it, and I gotta get in every day and say a prayer that it’s gonna start. I just cannot. I cannot be the only person with this problem,” she says into the camera.

Kandra went on to state the finances ultimately steered her in the direction of leasing a Dodge. Otherwise, she would’ve looked elsewhere. “I don’t know, maybe my good karma will spill over into this, and Ford or Chevy will see this video and feel bad for me and get me out of my lease. And make me like a Ford or Chevy ambassador, please. The only reason why I have this truck is because I couldn’t afford a Ford. It was out of budget.”

More 2025 Ram 1500 problems

Other drivers who say they’ve purchased Dodge Ram 1500s have said they’ve had nothing but issues with the vehicles. One person posted a video in the Ram Forum urging folks to watch a YouTube video from an influencer. In the clip, Butter da Insider points to an article delineating a dispute between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and Stellantis, Dodge’s parent company. He goes on to state that there have been rumors that Stellantis is intentionally sabotaging Ram trucks so production of the vehicle can “be moved overseas.”

A number of folks stated that they didn’t believe the conspiracy theory holds water. However, there have been 2025 Ram 1500 commuters who’ve expressed their dissatisfaction with the car. Such as this redditor, who, like Kandra, said they’d had problems with the car’s transmission. User @notgaynotbear wrote that after just three weeks of ownership and 2,000 miles of driving, their transmission failed.

They penned, “Bought this 3 weeks ago. Put 2k miles on it and a valve in the transmission failed and bricked the truck. Couldn’t put it in park, couldn’t turn off the electronics, motor shut off in the middle of the road while driving. Careful with the 2025s guys.”

Someone else expressed that they believe this isn’t just a problem with 2025 Dodge vehicles but that it’s an issue with almost all new cars. “I just don’t understand why everything new sucks,” they wrote. “Where[‘s quality control]? Why do they feel they HAVE TO come out with new vehicles every single damn year. None of it makes sense. Oh that’s right..money…sigh…”

Transmission woes

And then there was this other Ram driver who posted to the 5th Gen Rams community forum. They posted a detailed list of their problems with what they call their car’s “clunky” transmission. Their issues began at just 300 miles of driving, they said. Like Kandra’s, their car “jerks” when shifting gears and starts to have a “road bump feel” in the seventh and eighth.

Another person penned that they, too, have “the same symptoms” as the aforementioned driver with their own vehicle. A third person wrote that they weren’t happy with the way their Ram drives either. “Mine is very herky jerky at low speeds and low gears. Especially when in traffic. Only had the vehicle for 5 days. 250 miles on it. Taking it to the dealership tomorrow. Also, truck is pulling hard to the right and I’ve already had an alignment adjustment already. Had a 2021 before this with the hemi and never had these issues. Disappointed so far.”

TikTokers were angry for Kandra

Several people were shocked the TikToker’s dealership wasn’t doing more to ensure she had a reliable car to drive. One said, “If they have no fix for it and putting your life at risk. They are supposed to keep it buy it back or put u in a loner / rental car till it’s fixed.”

Another shared how a family member of theirs dealt with a dealer selling them a lemon. “My sister had a lemon once. She put a big lemon placard on the doors with dealer name. And kept driving in front of the dealership. Until they caved in and gave her a new one nicer than the one she had.”

Someone else believes this is an issue tied to Dodge’s choice of engines. “The hemi engines are bad. Call corporate. You can’t have all that with a new vehicle.”

Kandra stated, however, that the engine inside of her vehicle isn’t a hemi. “This is a hurricane engine not a hemi. I’ve worked with their corporate office before. All they did was reimburse me for all four of my rental cars.”

Another TikToker wrote that because this is the first year for the car’s engine, it’s no surprise it has issues. “That’s the first year engine for that truck in line 6 hurricane engine. They’ve had nothing but problems with them since they started making them next time get a Ford.”

One person recommended that purchasing domestic was a bad idea. Instead, they recommended that she just buy a Toyota. “I bought a GMC brand new in 1998. Never again. I’ve owned only Toyota, since. As a matter of fact, I still have the Tacoma I traded it in on!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dodge via email and Kandra via TikTok comment for further information.

