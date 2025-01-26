‘I’m gonna have to give that point to the early 2000s Toyota’: Expert compares 2024 Toyota Camry vs. 2000 model. So which one is actually better?

A car expert lined up two cars side by side—a Toyota Camry from last year and a Toyota Camry from 2000.

While he found things to like about both of them, he actually, in the end, leaned toward the 2000 edition of the car.

The video comparing the two cars comes from TikTok creator RudyCars (@rudycars2), getting more than 530,000 views from its initial posting on Nov. 27. With his hand in the front of the shot the entire time, he points and gestures his way through the minute-long video talking about the virtues of each.

2000 vs 2024

“This brand-new Camry is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine, and the 2000 Camry is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 gasoline engine,” he says. “If we’re talking strictly, and I mean strictly, reliability between these two engines, I’m gonna have to give that point to the early 2000 Toyota Camry.”

He does favor the 2024 edition for getting better gas mileage and being easier to work on but notes that the 2000 version is actually a slightly larger car than the 2024 model.

“They’re both great cars, but that early 2000 Toyota car is just so reliable, so cool,” he concludes. “It really gives me chills down my spine. I know for a fact you guys feel the same way.”

What reviewers say about the 2024

The 2024 Camry garnered an eight out of 10 from Car and Driver, with the reviewer noting that it “has done its job so well for so long that it isn’t merely a sedan, it’s an institution.”

But some of the actual details left something to be desired. For instance, in describing the interior, the reviewer said, “The Toyota Camry’s instrument panel and center console retain the same basic design no matter the trim, which is fine if you like its slightly convoluted lines and lots of buttons. However, for a vehicle boasting nine trims separated by just $8,000, there’s a there’s a surprising gap in the quality of cabin materials from the base SE to the ultimate XSE Hybrid. The lower trims are plebian and don’t pretend otherwise, while the XLE and XSE are downright luxurious for a $35,000 sedan.”

Then, on engine performance, “The standard four-cylinder engine pairs with a silky eight-speed automatic, but its acceleration numbers are disappointing. In the hybrid trims, an even less powerful version of that engine is paired with a battery and two electric motors, the resulting sedan no more exciting to drive than the base powertrain.”

However, the reviewer adds, “We’re also happy to say that we no longer hate driving the Camry, though, primarily because of the velvety 301-hp V-6 available on the XLE, XSE, and TRD variants.”

And the 2000

The 2000 Camry, according to Consumer Reports, only has average reliability and has had four different recalls over its lifetime, but it still gets a generally positive review.

“The refined Camry has long been one of our top choices among family sedans,” the site says. “Predictable handling, good brakes, a smooth, quiet ride, and excellent reliability remain Camry hallmarks. Redesigned for 1997, the Camry only marginally improved over the well-regarded previous generation. The 2.2-liter four-cylinder is somewhat sluggish, but the 3.0-liter V6 is smooth and energetic. The front seats are comfortable, and the rear is relatively roomy. The steering feels light but is fairly quick.”

What people think

The video brought commenters praising older Camrys.

“I just bought a 2006 Camry with 150k miles for only $300,” one shared. “What a steal.”

“2000 Camry wins cuz no car payments,” said another, leading RudyCars to add, “Wait facts.”

“The 2000 Camry will outlive the new one by a couple hundred thousand miles,” claimed another.

As many fans as the older Camrys had, though, one had praise for the newer ones.

“Old Camry better but newer one is definitely nicer,” that person said.

Someone responded to that, “I mean you can’t go wrong with either one haha.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via email and TikTok comment and to Toyota via email.

