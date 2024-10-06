’45k for cloth seats…’: Car expert tests interior quality of 2024 Ford Edge. Is it worth it?

P&M Productions’ (@pmproductionss) TikTok account is filled with videos assessing different cars. In his clips, the car enthusiast highlights various vehicle features, with a focus on interior quality.

In a recent clip that’s accrued 75,000 views, he showed off a 2024 Ford Edge.

“How cheaply made is the $45,000 Ford Edge?” a text overlay questions at the top of the video.

First, the exterior of the car is tested. The TikToker presses his hand up against the grill of the car, causing it to squeak under pressure. Next, he cracks open the rear passenger door and runs his fingernails over the side paneling. The noise that emanates into the microphone sounds akin to plastic scraping.

Transitioning to the middle part of the door, a smoother, plush sound is heard. He then knocks on the portion just underneath the window: it reverberates deeply. Moving on deeper into the interior, he rubs his hands over a cloth seat.

After that, he grabs the seat adjustment handle, causing the seat to cradle collapse. For good measure, he applies a bit of pressure to the rear seat to show just how horizontal it gets.

More interior testing

Furthermore, the TikToker transitions to the front of the car’s cabin. He performs another door test, this time on the driver’s side, giving a little jiggle to the handle. Following this, he guides his attention to the center console infotainment knob. Clicking the wheel around and pressing the buttons, he pulls off a bit of ASMR footage in his assessment. The steering wheel turns smoothly with one hand in the vehicle. Next, he glides his hands over the wheel in a 360-degree motion, resulting in a smooth sound.

For folks interested in the noise the Edge’s blinker makes when activated, P&M Productions obliges them. Next, he tests various buttons embedded into the steering wheel and engages the horn a couple of times.

He goes on to insert a brief shot of what the driver’s side main door switch/button cluster looks like. But it’s not just all physical, ASMR car interior work. Towards the end of the clip, the TikToker boots up the vehicle to show its infotainment system.

A massive touchscreen in the middle of the edge fires up. When it does, the social media user starts playing some of the games included in the vehicle.

Would you pay $45,000 for it?

That’s the question that populates P&M Productions’ video’s screen at its conclusion. Several commenters remarked that they didn’t believe this was a good price point for the vehicle.

“45k for a car with cloth seats,” one person penned.

Someone else remarked, “CLOTH SEATS IN A 45K CAR AND PLASTIC????”

It seems that others weren’t exactly thrilled with the interior aesthetics of the vehicle. One commenter added that it looks identical to another Ford model that’s 7 years older. “The steering wheel and gauge cluster looks the exact same as my 2017 ford fusion,” they said.

One person did have some good things to say about their Ford Edge. However, the compliment was undercut with a criticism, as well. “I loved my Ford Edge Titanium but it was the most unreliable car I ever owned,” they wrote.

Some others said the price of the model the TikToker showed off was inaccurate, however. And then some said that P&M’s decision to post the video was strange, seeing as Ford discontinued the Edge in April 2024. The automotive manufacturer’s decision to do so, according to Slash Gear, was to focus on more electric efforts.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ford via email and P&M Productions via TikTok comment for further information.



