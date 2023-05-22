‘And then they give the position to someone who’s only been there for like a month’: Little Caesars worker says she can’t get manager pay despite ‘doing everything’ because she’s 17

A 17-year-old Little Caesars worker is going viral after sharing that she does manager-level work but can’t get the corresponding pay rate because of her age.

In the video, the Miami teenager (@44str4wb3rry) is seen working at a Little Caesars pizzeria performing multiple tasks. She answers the phone, puts in orders, cleans a kitchen surface, transfers a pizza from the oven to a to-go box and cuts it up into multiple slices.

“When you do everything at your job but still can’t get that manager paycheck cause [you’re] 17,” the text overlay on the video reads.

Reba McEntire’s well-known song, “I’m A Survivor,” plays over the length of the video. The song’s lyrics speak to the singer’s struggles as a single mom.

The song is often used on TikTok to exaggerate the effort of doing everyday activities like taking out the garbage or changing out your water filter.

The video has more than 120,000 views as of Monday, resonating with teenage service industry workers.

“Don’t even lemme work past 9 pm or be asst manager cz im 16,” a worker commented.

One commenter shared that she’s a manager at 17 and told the TikToker, “U gotta put in that work.” Others shared that they knew of 16 and 17-year-olds who were managers.

The TikToker responded, sharing that it’s allegedly a law in Florida that managers must be 18 or older. While the Daily Dot did not find any information confirming the teen’s claim, an employment law website reported that the Sunshine State does restrict the time and hours of workers under 18 years old.

Another commenter shared that she’s in a similar position as the TikToker. The person said they had just turned 18 and got asked to be a manager.

In another comment response, the TikToker advised her fellow worker to “take it. $2-$4 extra dollars for the work u already doing.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the employee for comment via Instagram and to Littel Caesars via email.