‘Can’t beat a good old GMT800’: Man buys used Chevrolet Silverado for $1,300. Then he asks if it was a ‘fair deal’

Would you buy a used car with over 273,000 miles on it? One TikToker says he did—for less than $2,000. But there are a few problems with the new-to-him Chevrolet Silverado.

In a video with over 58,000 views, car hobbyist and creator Thomas (@carsrme) shows off a red 2000 Chevrolet Silverado truck, asking viewers if he got a “fair deal.”

“It does have a blown-up transmission. It has 273,000 miles. To be fair, I feel like that’s a lot of miles for the age [of the vehicle],” he says in the clip.

That’s not all. He says there is rust on the rockers and bed of the truck, too. And the manual transmission continues to slip out of third gear.

But there are a few perks. He says the previous owner recently replaced the rear end and exhaust.

To repair his vehicle, Thomas says he may purchase a used transmission for $500 and replace it himself. Or, he can lean on a friend who works as a transmission technician to rebuild the transmission for around $1,000.

“The transmission is bad because the fluid is all burnt up. It’s obviously overheated,” he says.

What is a fair deal on a Chevrolet Silverado?

According to Kelly Blue Book, the fair purchase price for a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado ranges from $4,747 to $6,485. So, the TikToker’s $1,300 is just a fraction of that price.

But how do his expected repairs factor in?

If he replaces the transmission himself or taps his friend for help, the truck will cost him around $2,300 total—still well under the fair purchase price.

He’s saving a pretty penny on repairs, too. According to other Silverado owners on Reddit, replacing a transmission can cost upward of $5,000.

Car enthusiasts weigh in

Despite coming in well under the fair purchase price—even including the repairs—viewers are divided about how much Thomas is paying for the used Silverado.

Some applaud him for getting a good deal.

“It’s alot cheaper and better than a new one,” one writes.

“Good deal no expense car note easy fix,” another says.

“Good buy…it will be a nice truck when your done fixing it …I like it..I want it,” a third comments.

However, others think he could have bargained for a cheaper price on the used vehicle, given the necessary repairs.

“It’s a little high but not terrible, I paid $1.000 for a 1991 GM Sonoma with a 4.3 tbi 215k miles and no salt rust at all, I actually put 5k miles on it and parked it,” a viewer says.

“Pretty good. Next time go to the auctions. Try to inspect them ahead of time. Plenty of older trucks in there. IAAI, copart etc. Good luck,” another writes.

“$1300 is a little high but not terrible,” a third adds.

Some viewers share their experience repairing similar trucks.

“I bought my 06 Silverado 1500 crew cab with 271,000 on it 4 $450, it had a rusted gas line. it now has 304,000 on it. I have $2,600 in it total including $500 in cosmetic & new LT tires. great trucks!” a commenter shares.

“Bought my 2002 for $1600 it had 324,000 was in the same boat had to but a rebuilt transmission in it . Now it drives great,” another writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Thomas via TikTok direct message and comment. We also emailed Chevrolet for further information.

