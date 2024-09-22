‘People think I’m insane’: Walmart customer buys $130 of giant ducks for ‘Duck Duck Jeep’ 

A woman recently went viral on TikTok after carrying out a wholesome act for strangers in honor of the “Duck Duck Jeep” trend.

TikTok creator Christina Haley (@mrs_tink) posted a video taking viewers on a heartwarming journey as she surprised fellow Jeep owners with giant duck plushies.

Previously, Haley went viral when she purchased $500 worth of lotto scratch-offs to test the theory that you are “guaranteed to win your money back if not more.”

At the start of her most recent clip, which has garnered over 2.3 million views at the time of writing, Haley is seen wandering through Walmart on the hunt for four of the biggest duck plushies she can find.

“I found them. They’re huge,” she exclaims, noting they cost $30 each. “There’s a green duck, a pumpkin duck, a bat duck, and a cow duck. I’m getting one of each.”

Haley also mentioned that Walmart employees were puzzled by her purchase, with even the manager asking if she was a duck collector.

The TikToker said she explained what “Duck Duck Jeep” was and how she planned to place the giant ducks on top of random strangers’ Jeeps in a Buc-ee’s parking lot. “I swear, people think I’m insane,” she states.

Next, it was time for Haley to carry out her surprise.

Did Haley complete her mission?

“$130! Whoever gets these ducks, you better be thrilled,” she says.

Haley also added personal notes to the ducks, explaining the gesture and including her Instagram in case anyone prefers not to be in the video.

“I don’t know why this is so nerve-wracking to do, but let me show you the first duck,” she says, before placing her first duck, the green one, on a Jeep Wrangler.

As the owner approaches, Haley says, “What if he throws it on the ground?” Thankfully, the owner happily accepted the duck and even appeared on the video shortly.

Haley continues her mission, placing ducks on more Jeeps. She says, “I am so terrified every time I see the person coming… What if they throw it in the trash?” But each time, she is relieved to see how happy people are to receive the ducks.

One highlight is when she places a giant orange pumpkin duck on a Jeep Patriot, saying, “They have cute little baby ducks. Now they’re getting a big orange pumpkin. We love it.”

Every time she sees a positive reaction, she excitedly comments, “Look, she’s thrilled!” and “This is why you Duck Duck Jeep.”

Toward the end of her mission, Haley places her last duck, a cow duck, on a blue Jeep Gladiator.

As the owner arrives, she eagerly watches her reaction, feeling relieved when she seems excited. “They’re taking a selfie! It melts my heart,” she says.

At the end of the video, Haley is thrilled with how the day went, saying, “I love this so freaking much.”

She concludes, asking her viewers, “Can I buy more? Can I do this again? If y’all like this, let me know, I will do this again.”

What is ‘Duck Duck Jeep’?

The “Duck, Duck, Jeep” trend began in 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reader’s Digest reported that while traveling in Ontario, Canada, a Jeep owner named Allison Parliament placed a rubber duck on another Jeep to spread some positivity, leaving a note that said, “nice Jeep.”

The duck recipient then reportedly posted a photo of the gesture online, and it quickly went viral, turning into a global “inside joke” within the Jeep community​.

Now, Jeep owners participate by placing small rubber ducks on other Jeeps, often leaving a note or message along with the duck.

In the comments, some Jeep owners wished it was them receiving the giant duck plushies, while others praised Haley for her gesture.

“I feel left out :( jeep Cherokee Laredo owner here,” wrote one user in despair.

“Do I have a jeep.. Nope!,” said another. “Did I watch this with a smile from ear to ear…. Absolutely!! You did good!”

“Please can I pretend my bronco is a jeep,” pleaded a third.

