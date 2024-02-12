‘When I tell you it is actually insane’: Worker says you can pocket $1,000 a day working at the Verizon Store. Is it worth it?

In a tough economy, folks might be looking for higher-paying jobs if they are dissatisfied with their current employer’s pay structure or plans for how they will handle compensation.

While some might turn toward gig economy jobs to make extra money on the side, others are looking for more traditional jobs that yield a higher take-home pay.

One employee of phone and internet service provider Verizon says the company provides such an opportunity to its workers, especially working in direct customer sales. In a TikTok posted by Savana Miles (@datzme2.0), the poster calls the amount of money some salespeople at the phone company can make in one day “disgusting.”

“When I tell you it is actually insane that there are people at my job that can make $1,000 in a day in their pocket selling cell phones sitting at a desk typing on this computer right here,” she says. “There are 11 people that hit $1,000 today in their pocket. It is the second of the month. That is disgusting.”

Several viewers shared that they had also worked for phone companies and felt they witnessed unethical practices from employees working in sales.

“I stopped working for a cellular company after watching a coworker talk an old lady into a phone she couldn’t afford and be celebrated for it,” one commenter wrote.

“I used to work d2d for verizon and it was super unethical!” another claimed. “Good for u guys tho.”

“As a former Verizon manager I’ll never understand why people allow themselves to be swindled into expensive accessories and unnecessary upgrades/plans,” a further user said.

Some viewers suggested that the video might be misleading to a certain extent, as not all days would be like this, especially further into the month when folks get closer to their next payday.

“It’s the second of the month meaning ppl just got paid so they got $$ plus everyone in the world has a phone,” one user commented.

“Talk about those slow days tho,” another commenter wrote.

“I worked at Verizon. I promise it’s not always like this,” a viewer claimed. “This is mainly around sales times, other than that you’re begging people to buy phones.”