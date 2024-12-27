‘Yup needs no explanation’: Expert inspects $1.6 million home built in 2022. Then he quickly finds 16 things that are totally busted

A home inspector is going viral on TikTok for discovering several problems during a home inspection within a $1.6 million home built in 2022.

In a video with more than 742,400 views, TikToker Andrew (@andrew.matson7) just can’t believe all the issues he found during his routine walkthrough.

How come new homes are built poorly?

The housing market has certainly changed in the past decade. Major corporations are buying up residential properties and turning into landlords. With corporations overtaking residential developments, priorities have shifted from quality to quantity.

“America’s quantity over quality epidemic is a curse,” one TikToker commented.

With the shift in focus to produce as many homes as possible quickly, new developments may cut a few corners when constructing. Where building a quality home used to be a token of pride, unfortunately not all new homes display this.

What’s wrong with this home?

In the TikTok, Andrew goes into full detail about all of the issues with a $1.6 million home built in 2022. He discovered 16 major issues in his inspection and revealed how this home was carelessly built. Some of the issues included insecure railings, deteriorated caulk, and structural damage to roof trusses.

It’s unclear where this house is in the U.S., but Andrew is based out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

In total:

The steel lentils on the window were corroding. “As it corrodes, it expands and that leads to brick cracking,” Andrew says.

The exterior drain pipe was broken.

The bath exhaust vent was disconnected.

The home’s roofing wasn’t properly sealed.

The caulk on the windows was already deteriorating.

The window screen was damanged.

A stairway railing was unsecured.

The rear-sliding door was “jacked up.”

No weather shipping on the exterior door.

The electrical box outside was unsealed.

The garbage disposal was improperly installed.

A bedroom door opens over an air vent.

The toilet was left apparently used and uncleaned.

The trim along the front door was loose.

Sealing gaps in the bathroom shower.

And the “icing on the cake”: The doorbell doesn’t work.

“This is definitely what happens when you have contractors who care more about making a quick buck over the quality of their homes” one commenter writes.

“$1.6m with all these issues. What a joke,” another commenter added.

Why should you get a home inspection before buying?

Andrew provides the Daily Dot with this statement, “As my inspection goes to show.. High priced homes don’t always equate to quality construction. Get a home inspection before you buy or you may pay the price down the road.”

What did the viewers think about this home inspection?

“Wow I’m no longer jealous of these homes when I pass by them in the area smh,” one replied.

“That house was built in 2 hours on a Friday,” one joked.

“It’s crazy that prices have skyrocketed while quality has plummeted,” one added.

