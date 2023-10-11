‘I knew it was a catch to these $1 margaritas’: Applebee’s customers sneak in own liquor during $1 margarita deal

An Applebee’s customer went viral on TikTok after sharing that they had to sneak their own liquor into the chain to make the most of its $1 margarita deal.

In a short video, Nene Lynch (@nenegeeee) said that the Dollaritas weren’t strong enough for her liking. She recorded her friends pouring extra liquor into their drinks, which they snuck into Applebee’s via a Gatorade bottle.

As the camera panned around the table, viewers see several of Lynch’s friends passing around the bottle to distribute the liquor. “When it’s $1 margaritas at Applebee’s and they give you sweet ass lemonade,” Lynch said.

She doubled down on her disappointment in the accompanying video caption. “I knew it was a catch to these $1 margaritas, it was no liquor, just real sweet ass lemonade. We snuck the liquor in,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lynch via TikTok comment and to Applebee’s by email. As of Wednesday afternoon, her video had grossed over 408,600 views and 8,922 likes.

Indeed, many commenters agreed that the drinks weren’t strong enough.

“it’s sugar water only,” one viewer replied.

“they are not strong at all,” another added.

“I thought I was the only one tasting lemonade,” a third person said.

Others, meanwhile, suggested how they would have dealt with the subpar drinks. A handful said that Lynch and her friends were better off making their cocktails at home.

“If you gotta bring your own booze to go out and drink you shouldn’t be drinking anywhere but home,” one user said.

“See me… personally… I’m sending it back and it better come back right the second time or I’m not paying for it,” another wrote.

“Doesn’t that defeat the purpose of $1 margaritas?” a third user questioned.

Of course, the Dollaritas are only back at Applebee’s for a limited time, according to its website. But not everyone dislikes them. Fact is, a number of content creators have gone viral for sharing their own stories ordering the $1 margaritas. One creator, for instance, said that he got banned from his local Applebee’s after buying 13 drinks.