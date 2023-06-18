‘People sleep on gas station coffee’: TikToker orders $1 iced coffee from gas station in PSA

A TikToker shared their hack for getting iced coffee for only a dollar. It involves the gas station and a bit of DIYing.

In the video, Yoko (@oktree) explains that she’s been trying to save money, so to cut down on her expenses, she’s been getting her iced coffee from the gas station instead of a coffee chain like Dunkin’ or Starbucks.

She gives viewers the step-by-step insight into how she approaches making her $1 gas station iced coffee. First, she grabs a cup and fills it to the top with ice. Her local gas station has two side-by-side ice coffee dispensers, and Yoko shared that she tends to go for the one that’s slightly more full.

Based on the sticker on the iced coffee dispenser, the cold caffeinated beverage doesn’t come pre-sweetened. Instead, customers can add sugar to their own liking.

Once her cup is full, leaving about half an inch to an inch of room at the top, she goes over to the coffee station to add half and half and a “good long pump” of sugar syrup. The coffee area of the gas station has a variety of syrups, including a standard simple syrup, caramel, raspberry, and pumpkin pie.

She covers her concoction with a lid and is ready to go.

“That was really embarrassing. People caught me recording, but I don’t care because now I got a $1 coffee. Woo woo,” Yoko said as she headed out of the gas station and to her car.

Once in her car she shares that she normally has her own caramel in the car to squirt into the cup.

“I save so much money because I go to Dunkin a lot, I go to Starbucks a lot. Even if you have rewards from Dunkin and Starbucks, you’re not really saving much. They upcharge you on the app and on the menu so you can use the reward system,” Yoko claimed.

The video has more than 50,000 views and nearly 200 comments.

“It sometimes taste better because you know what you like and you can custom it to your liking,” Yoko added in a comment.

Yoko, who has more than 12,000 followers on TikTok, describes her content as “advice from your big sister.”

Commenters were very pro gas station coffee and agreed going there is a great way to save money.

“People sleep on gas station coffee, but they usually have a bunch of different kinds and all the different creamers!” one person said.

“Gas station coffee is so worth it!” another wrote.

One person told Yoko to “gatekeep” and make the TikTok private when the video hits 100,000 views so the gas stations don’t start raising prices.

“They’re not gonna stop this because it’s an incentive to keep ppl coming back for the gas,” Yoko reasoned.

The Daily Dot reached out to Yoko for comment via email.