Memes are clowning on the new PlayStation 5 Pro console

Video game fans are often left waiting with bated breath for the newest console for years. Each day, they stare out the dew-frosted windows of their front sitting room, wondering if today’s the day it arrives, like a father who “went out for cigarettes” three years ago. Well, for PlayStation fans, daddy came home this week…but he’s pretty disappointing.

Yes, after years of rumors and speculation, the PlayStation 5 Pro was finally confirmed for release on November 7th, 2024.

However, there’s a “P.S.” for this PS announcement—the price. The PlayStation 5 Pro will not set you back the amount of a typical console, coming in at a whopping $699.99. And that’s before you factor in the cost of disc drives and vertical stands. So what are you getting for that price? Here are the details, according to the PlayStation blog:

: With PS5 Pro, we are upgrading to a GPU that has 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28% faster memory. Overall, this enables up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother. Advanced Ray Tracing : We’ve added even more powerful ray tracing that provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. This allows the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PS5 console.

: We’ve added even more powerful ray tracing that provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. This allows the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PS5 console. AI-Driven Upscaling: We’re also introducing PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-driven upscaling that uses a machine learning-based technology to provide super sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail.

Regardless of the particulars, the price is still eye-watering, and the gaming community has been extremely vocal online about this announcement. Whether they use PlayStation, Xbox, or Sony consoles, or are just PC gamers, most gamers have barbed takes on the PS5 Pro.

A familiar refrain from PC gamers, in particular, centers around the idea that for the $699.99 price tag, one could just buy a dedicated gaming PC, among other items. Aside from the price, the console has received criticism for how it looks, with many claiming it just looks like the regular PS5 with racing stripes added.

Additionally, the graphic comparison shots with the PS5 have resulted in people having a very hard time detecting any real improvement. Either way, while the console costs $700, the PS5 Pro memes to come out of this development are…priceless.

PS5 Pro memes

24 hours later and fans are still squinting to find all the differences in the PS5 Pro comparison shots pic.twitter.com/0tuk9XLGBx — JayWood2010 (@JayWood2010) September 11, 2024

