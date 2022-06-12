‘That’s so passive aggressive’: TikToker’s boss asked her to share notes from a Zoom meeting. She was doodling

A TikToker went viral this week after sharing a video saying that her boss asked her to share notes from a Zoom meeting. The only problem? User Annamarie (@clemsonfanamm) wasn’t actually taking notes. Instead, she was doodling, something she says “helps with [her] anxiety and concentration.”

The video soon went viral, with many users from across TikTok jumping in to offer Annamarie options for what to say to her boss as well as validation for her claim that doodling helps her concentration.

Annamarie’s video currently has over 1.1 million views and has inspired two follow-ups.

In the original video, Annamarie shows a Zoom screen, followed by her supposed “notes,” which are in fact a series of colorful doodles.

“When your manager says she noticed you took a lot of notes during the meeting…And asks if you can share them with the group after the call,” Annamarie writes in the text overlaying the video.

Commenters quickly sided with Annamarie, with many offering potential ways out of the situation.

“I would say ‘I was utilizing my personal strategies to stay engaged and focused, these are not notes for sharing but thank you for asking!’” suggested one user.

“I’d say ‘if you were paying attention you shouldn’t need my notes,’” contributed another.

“‘I can, but I’ll need some time to convert them from my personal short-hand to something everyone can read’ (and then type up what you remember),” offered a third.

One user also suggested that Annamarie say “I was using this time to multi task and complete other assignments,” which she noted in a later comment was similar to what she actually said.

In a follow-up video, Annamarie noted that she used doodling as a method of concentration—a move that’s backed up by science, according to Harvard’s Health Blog.

The blog post details that doodling can help relieve stress and improve memory recall, though no one is exactly sure why.

While some viewers accused the leader asking for notes of being “passive-aggressive,” the creator’s follow-up video also says that she works in a “pretty great spot.” She also notes that the boss who asked for her notes was not her direct supervisor.

In fact, her direct supervisor actually loved the doodles, as evidenced by a second follow up video.

Seeing the support gave TikTokers a sigh of relief.

“This is the follow up I needed,” shared a commenter.

“She was a good sport about it,” wrote Annamarie in response.

We’ve reached out to Annamarie via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories