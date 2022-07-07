Customer films self ‘watching’ young worker running Domino’s alone, sparking debate

A TikToker says she witnessed a young Domino’s Pizza worker running a store alone.

The video TikToker (@bluegrassblogger) posted earlier in the week has been viewed over 1 million times. “I’m watching this 20 year old girl run this Domino’s by herself,” the text overlay on the video reads.

The video features only the TikToker, who claims to be watching the worker “making pizzas, working the register, breaking down boxes, answering the phone, all of the things.”

The customer revealed at the end of the clip she is about to give the employee a $100 tip. She wraps up the video by saying via text, “Shout out to all you fast food and retail workers. Y’all are the real ones.”

Viewers expressed their support for the Domino’s worker in the comments section.

“She needs to get paid for each persons job she’s doing plus hers,” one person urged.

“Story time please,” another asked.

The TikToker obliged, posting a “storytime” TikTok the following day.

In the storytime, @bluegrassblogger says she ordered a pizza, but it was not ready in time. After calling the store, she ended up going to the store herself.

“So, I go to pick it up, and when I get there, there’s a guy in the store, waiting. And there was somebody in their car out by the curb waiting,” she continued. “Then I come in. I see this girl hustling. You know, she’s running back and forth to the oven. She’s putting stuff in, she’s going to the stations making new pizzas, she broke down these boxes.”

The TikToker says the worker was trying to help customers while trying to prepare orders. “This girl was just hustling, and, at the same time, it broke and warmed my heart. She was so young and to see her handling this immense amount of pressure and just killing it. It made me proud of her, and, at the same time, it was crazy to see her in the situation she was working under.”

The TikToker says the worker maintained an “upbeat attitude” while “handling all of that pressure.”

She says she asked the worker if there was anyone else helping her at the store. The worker, @bluegrassblogger says, told her it was just her and a driver. The TikToker says she then gave the worker and the driver a $100 tip to split.

While a few criticized the worker for simply filming, many service industry workers praised @bluegrassblogger for her kindness.

“From a service worker, thank you for recognizing her hardwork instead of being angry because of the wait. You’re awesome!!” one person complimented.

“Ten years in pizza restaurant management business. You made her night. Never had anyone do something like this for me. You’re amazing,” a second wrote.

“I worked at dominos at the beginning of covid. I was a closing manager. thank you for seeing her hard work and you made both their nights!” a third said.

Others shared their own experiences of working while short-staffed or at Domino’s.

“I’ve done this. At a sub shop and not a pizza place, but still… my boss would ALWAYS come in late and leave me to do lunch rush by myself,” one person commented.

“I worked at domino’s for 7 years. This is a normal day not from shortage. you have to hustle and be able to do it all. I had plenty days like that,” a second wrote.

“This story brought me to tears bc I’ve been that only girl working, the only one upbeat after 10 hrs. This will keep her motivated & successful,” a third said.

“”it just me and a driver” I felt that. I work at dominos and have been in this situation many times. most people aren’t as nice as you were,” a fourth said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @bluegrassblogger via TikTok comment and Domino’s via email.

