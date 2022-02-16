‘You want a tip or?’: Customer rushes donut shop worker, refuses to pay in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok, an alleged customer criticizes a worker at the donut shop Yonutz for working on his order too slowly—then he refuses to pay or give a tip.

The clip, posted by the worker Angelo Bahu (@yoangelo) on Thursday, captures the first half of the exchange between himself and the apparent customer. Bahu never shows the customer’s face. As of Tuesday, the TikTok had over 11.3 million views.

“I gotta be home, let’s go,” the customer is heard saying.

“I’m going as quick as I can,” Bahu says.

“Do you want a tip or?” the customer says. “You gotta hurry up, gotta get your tip.”

When Bahu finishes putting together customer’s order, he refuses to pay.

“No we’re good,” the customer says.

Later on Thursday, Bahu posted the second half of the alleged incident to TikTok. As of Tuesday, the second TikTok had over 8 million views.

“You can call your boss, my wallets not coming out of my pocket,” the customer says. “Simple as that.”

The text overlay reads: “He wouldn’t pay cus I took too long.” Bahu then attempts to take back the box of donuts, but the customer seemingly refuses.

“Here you want the money, here you go,” the customer says. According to the text overlay, the customer was grabbed Bahu’s tip jar. Viewers can hear the sound of change being poured out onto the counter.

In the comments, Bahu says that he likes working at Yonutz and “most the customers are so nice!! Just had a bad experience yesterday.” He also said that the customer eventually paid after being difficult. Commenters called the customer “messed up” and “mean.”

“I would’ve cried or yelled at them,” a viewer wrote.

“Yeah noooooo. My patience level can only go so far,” another wrote.

“Bruh you’re a kid and they’re rushing you,” one person commented.

Some weren’t buying the TikTok and suggested the creator staged the entire incident.

“Lowkey staged,” one person speculated.

“I can’t believe people think this this is real,” another stated.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bahu via TikTok comment and Yonutz via email.

