‘They always look like a hot mess’: Barista shares what it’s like to work inside an airport Starbucks location

A barista went viral on TikTok after revealing the debacle of working at an airport Starbucks.

The clip shows user Chris (@chrismanuelcolon) as he shakes his head with the text overlay reading, “that one time I worked at an airport Starbucks.” He shifts the camera, revealing the disaster of the workplace it was, showing dirty counters, what seems to be some sort of microwave or oven overheating, and the sink full of dirty dishes.

Chris captioned the video, “it was … something… and no we didn’t get partner privileges.”

The video has been viewed 22,000 times as of Thursday.

According to one of his comments, Chris worked at an HMS Starbucks and it was not a great experience. HMSHost is a sister company of Autogrill, the most prominent food, and beverages provider for travelers. The company is international, supplying services in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Autogrill is located in a number of different locations, such as train stations, airports, motorways, and a few commercial sites and cultural venues.

Chris wrote in the comments that although he was paid $16 an hour, he wasn’t allowed to receive tips at this specific location. Chris also wrote that he quit working at the airport Starbucks because they wouldn’t work with his availability unless it was to work mornings. He also clarified that he applied to the job via Indeed and got hired immediately.

In the comments section, viewers shared their experiences working for HMS Starbucks.

“The HMS I worked at was so horribly managed,” one user commented.

“HMS was the worst company iveworked for,” a second wrote.

“As a corporate partner, they always look like a hot mess,” a third shared.

“Bestie HMS is the devil fr,” a fourth empathized.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chris for comment via TikTok comment.

