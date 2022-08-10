‘That just means that they don’t respect you’: Worker says he didn’t get a promotion after four years working at company, sparking debate

In a viral video, TikToker Bradley (@baddie.brad) shared that he didn’t receive a promotion after four years of consistent work.

“Rad,” he added in the caption.

The video shows Bradley sitting at his work desk as the trending TikTok sound uses the main chorus of “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” by Paloma Faith.

“Not getting the promotion after pouring 4 years of your life into your job,” the overlay text on the video reads.

In the comments section, users offered their advice and kind words.

“Rejection = Redirection,” one user commented. Bradley responded, saying, “Now that’s an eye opener. Thank you.”

“New job time,” another said.

“That just means that they don’t respect you. You’ve made yourself too valuable in the position, and now they won’t promote you,” a third user commented.

Others shared their own experiences working in corporate America.

“I got promoted then was the first one let go of when they sold the company. They kept all the employees that sat on Instagram and YouTube all day,” one user wrote.

“I got a raise when I stopped caring so much about my job lol,” another said.

Several commenters were surprised Bradley even waited that long for a promotion.

“You waited four years for a promotion?” one user asked.

Many urged the user to look for better offers elsewhere.

“Remember. There is always another company who will be willing to compensate you for your worth,” one user advised.

“Definitely switch to a different company, negotiate a better salary and do it!” another echoed.

“Take this as your sign to look for a new opportunity. One that recognizes and values what you bring to the company and customers. Embrace your worth,” one user shared.

The notion of job hopping for better pay is already stirring conversation online, with a former TikTok employee stating that’s exactly what they did to receive a 20 percent salary increase. According to her, it’s the best way to earn more in the corporate world.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bradley via Instagram direct message for this story.

