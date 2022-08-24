‘How they going fire her for clearly being overworked’: Worker filmed dozing off at register, allegedly gets fired

On Tuesday, a TikToker sparked controversy after filming a tired grocery store worker appearing to fall asleep at the register, claiming she was fired shortly after.

The viral video, which has over 1.4 million views and was posted by TikToker Metro (@metrogocrazy2), shows a worker at a grocery store checkout moving slowly, closing her eyes, and overall appearing to be on the brink of falling asleep.

“Would yall believe me if I told you she got fired right after…I Felt Bad But she was in there on zombie Timing,” the TikToker captioned the video.

The TikToker did not reveal which grocery store the worker was employed at and did not provide further details about if he witnessed the worker be fired. The TikToker did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message.

The video sparked debate in its comments section over the worker appearing exhausted, with many speculating she was likely “overworked” and “underpaid” and needed to go home.

“She just wanna go home,” one user commented.

“I hope they let her go home early and gave her some days off, she’s probably exhausted,” another replied.

Some users were outraged, believing the worker was fired by the store.

“How they going fire her for clearly being overworked,” one user criticized.

In the comments section, many users argued back and forth about whether the employee could be intoxicated rather than tired. Some were outraged at others for assuming drugs were the issue at hand, and criticized the TikToker for seemingly mocking the worker on social media.

“You don’t know the situation nor does the person recording so stop casting judgment maybe ask if she is ok,” one user argued.

“Could be tired from working multiple jobs to support her family…Don’t judge,” another urged.

Another user related to the experience of being accused of being on drugs at work, saying: “I was so tired my boss thought I was high. Yeah high off of a 20 hour day.”

Others shared similar stories of being tired and falling asleep at work, and many defended the worker and sent her their best wishes.

“I hope all is well with her,” one user encouraged.

