‘Do you have to use PTO?’: Worker wonders if you can go to the dentist if you work 9-5 schedule

A TikToker went viral after she posted a question about making a dentist appointment while working a full-time job on the video-sharing platform.

The video features user Briana (@brianakay1999) staring into the camera with her hand on her temple. She asks the following questions in the overlay, “Question for the 9-5 girlies: What the heck do y’all do if you have like dentist app? Do you have to request that day or block of time off?? Are you able to go no matter what? Do you have to use PTO? I work weekend night shift so I’m very intrigued by this life.”

The caption reads, “How do you do it if you dont have random weekdays off???”

The five-second clip has been viewed over 231,000 times since it was posted on July 19. The comment section was flooded with users explaining how they see the dentist while working a 9 to 5 job.

One person shared, “i literally just tell my boss i’m going. they do not care as long as things get done lol.”

“you tell your boss with as much notice as possible and return to work when you’re done,” a second suggested.

“I work 9-5 salary and I just go. Depends on the company/manager,” a third commented.

“I just put it on my calendar and I don’t use PTO for any appointment that’s under 4 hours,” another commenter stated.

“I’m hourly and I’ll just make up the time elsewhere in the week. I try to schedule my appointments either at 8 am or 4pm so I’m not away too long,” a worker wrote.

Another shared “I just go. Lol no need to take off or take a half day.”

“ive been using my sick hours (seperate from vacay hours) whenever i have appointments, should i not be doing that??” a user asked.

Briana replied, “That’s seems like the good option! i just had no idea bc i don’t have a diff between sick/vacay pay. But i also only work two 12 hour shifts a week,” she responded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Briana for comment via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories