‘I’d complain that they’re constantly stalking me instead of working’: TikToker puts ‘work snitch’ on blast in viral video

A TikToker posted a video claiming to show their “work snitch.”

TikToker Cheryl (@itsjustme_cheryl) said in the comments that the snitch is “the first one to snitch and also first one to try and get away with something.”

“When the work snitch catches you recording a TikTok,” the text overlay reads. A person walks into the room as the TikToker films herself piping cream on a dessert.

Cheryl’s video currently has over 1.2 million views.

In comments section, TikTokers sided with Cheryl, saying she should be allowed to make videos as long as she is still doing her job.

About “work snitches,” one user wrote, “They act like they get paid extra to tell on people lol like do your job and mind your own business.”

“If you think about it, there’s video proof you’ve been working diligently,” added another.

“I’d complain that they’re constantly stalking me instead of working, which you’re clearly doing,” claimed a further TikToker.

Later, commenters started sharing their own “work snitch” stories.

“I just got in trouble,” wrote a user. “Someone snitched on me at work for no apparent reason cus I haven’t even spoken to them in months.”

“My boss follows me and gets hella mad when I post [TikToks] at work — then proceeds to like them all,” said another.

“I used to keep Netflix on while I worked and some bish thought she was hot shit reporting me for it,” remembered a commenter. “I kept doing it anyway.”

Cheryl then posted a follow-up video saying that she had not yet been punished for making TikToks on the job.

“If anything interesting happens, I will keep you updated,” Cheryl states in the video.

In comments, users chided Cheryl’s place of work for not seeing her viral TikToks as a promotional opportunity.

“I doubt any smart manager will fire you for free advertising on a viral video,” commented a TikToker. “They’d only be shooting themselves in the foot. Right?”

“If they fire you I’m leaving a bad review,” agreed another. “You’re doing them diligence with the free marketing.”

“Brands pay lots of money for people to make tiktoks for them,” continued another user. “They should be thanking you!”

Cheryl did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

