A Red Sox fan spit on a man after he told her she was in the wrong seat at a baseball game. It’s unclear when the incident happened, but a resurfaced video of it has gone viral on Reddit.

While the dialogue is hard to hear in the video, you can see the Red Sox fan standing up and talking to two other people sitting in the stadium.

“We’ve literally been sitting here all night,” the woman says, but the two people sitting down say that she hasn’t.

There is more incoherent conversation, and then the man sitting down says, “All of your friends are over there,” and points out of frame.

“You’re in the wrong seat sweetheart,” the other fan sitting down says.

The irate woman then spits onto the man who is sitting down and turns to leave. The people sitting around him start yelling at the woman as she walks away.

“That’s some rude ass shit right there,” a man nearby says.

The video, which has circulated on Reddit’s r/PublicFreakout and was originally posted by user Jjenkins218, has over 4,900 comments.

In many states, spitting on someone is considered assault. Commenters speculated that since COVID-19 became rampant, it may be even more of a legal issue. It is not clear what state the game took place in, but the redditor confirmed to the Daily Dot that the video was reposted and occurred pre-COVID.

“Spitting on someone is assault in many places. Give her a three step haymaker,” wrote NastyMeanOldBender.

Other people commended the man for not becoming aggressive after he was spat on.

“If that had happened at Yankee Stadium, that whole section would’ve been throwing hands,” said Painkiller1991.

“I sure would not have been able to control myself. I probably would have ended up being arrested for hitting a woman,” commented Dan_Glebitz.

“Has Amazing restraint. Better man than I,” agreed Sumfuc.

Some joked about the accuracy of the spitter, saying it most likely wasn’t her first time doing that to someone.

“She had that llama accuracy,” said enzobaglioni.

“Was a fucking bullet,” wrote OhhhLawdy.

“Ya wow she has seriously practiced that,” said alfonseski.

This post has been corrected and updated to reflect when the video was originally recorded.

