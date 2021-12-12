‘I’m actually not done speaking’: Woman shuts down man who kept interrupting her presentation in viral TikTok

A woman on TikTok turned the tables on a man who kept interrupting her presentation. Viewers are loving how she handled the situation and shut the man down.

Sabrina (@directedbybrini) said she was hired by a brand to direct a commercial and was presenting an idea during an online meeting.

A man on the brand’s marketing team allegedly kept interrupting and speaking over her as she presented. Sabrina also said he began mansplaining her ideas back to the people on the call.

“‘And he said the problem with you women is,’ so I cut him off right back,” Sabrina wrote in the text overlay.

In the TikTok, Sabrina is heard saying “no” multiple times and asking the man to please keep himself on mute.

“I’m actually not done speaking, so while I respect your ability to talk on and on, my ears actually do have a limit. I find it extremely disrespectful and degrading that you felt a need to not only interrupt my entire presentation but also repeat back to me exactly what I had just offered to the table,” Sabrina said.

“I have no tolerance for this anymore,” the text overlay on the video continues.

The video has nearly 10 million views on TikTok.

https://www.tiktok.com/@directedbybrini/video/7039520834943257861?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

In a response video, Sabrina said she knew that after starting her company at 18 (she’s now 20) there would be times she wouldn’t be taken seriously. The actor and filmmaker said she practices these types of responses “all the time” and has mentors in the industry who’ve helped her figure out ways to respectfully get her point across and turn the table back to her during a meeting.

Sabrina added that she began filming for her “Close Friends” Story on Instagram, but her friends insisted she post the video on TikTok too.

Sabrina’s post got thousands of comments, mostly from people applauding her response.

“I need this entire rebuttal in a handbook,” a commenter said.

“The fact that he can say ‘the issue with you women’ in a professional setting and not get pulled by management on the call just shows how bad this is,” a person wrote.

“This is the most concise, professional DESTRUCTION and I am in awe,” a commenter said.

