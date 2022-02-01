‘You just assaulted me. You literally snatched my phone from me’: Viral video shows woman trying to run TikToker over in Dunkin’ parking lot

A viral TikTok shows a woman attacking and then apparently trying to run over a TikToker with her car in a Dunkin’ parking lot in Lee County, Florida.

In a clip, which went viral after it was posted by Danesh (@thatdaneshguy) on Friday, a woman the TikToker identified as Jennifer Couture attacks a person who is recording the incident from their point-of-view. By Monday, the TikTok had over 1.3 million views.

In the video clip, the original TikToker is in her car and approached by Couture. “You need to fucking relax with your little attitude,” Couture says before snatching the TikToker’s phone out of her hand.

The TikToker gets out of the car and says, “You just assaulted me. You literally snatched my phone from me.” As Couture walks off, the TikToker says that she has Couture’s license plate noted.

Couture gets in her car and puts it into reverse in what looks like an attempt to run over the TikToker.

According to Danesh, there is CCTV footage of Couture “driving around the parking lot coming back and trying to hit her with your car” as a second attempt at hitting the TikToker.

Danesh said he gave Couture’s name to the person who filmed the original encounter so they can press charges, and Couture can be “legally held accountable.”

To verify Couture’s identity, Danesh said he found and contacted her on social media, which is shown in a screenshot in the TikTok. Couture confirmed she was the woman in the video.

In the comments, people were supportive of the TikToker and criticized Couture’s actions.

“The way she mocked her. I’m not confrontational at all but I think I’d have lost it at that moment,” one user wrote.

“Karens gone wild,” another added.

In a later TikTok, Danesh shows how he shared the clip with a local news journalist, and WBBH-TV picked it up and broadcasted the segment. According to the news clip, Couture had cut off the TikToker, who then flipped Couture off, and the two pulled into the parking lot. The news also said the TikToker filed a report with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Couture deleted her social media profiles following the incident.

The Daily Dot reached out to Danesh via TikTok comment and Couture via an email to her place of work.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot