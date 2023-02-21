Woman gets charged $17 on kid’s meal from Chipotle after seeing $5 hack on TikTok

A woman reveals in a viral TikTok how she tried to order the $5 kids meal hack at Chipotle but ended up getting charged $17.

TikToker @gabsss.dor shares her failed attempt to use the viral Chipotle kids’ quesadilla meal hack, consisting of a kid’s quesadilla meal with three sides: beans, rice, and meat. In addition to that, she ordered a side of corn and tomato.

However, this backfired when the content creator tried to score the cheaper meal. Instead of paying around $5, @gabsss.dor was charged $17.26.

She paid for the meal but says she is “forever pissed” and “will never be returning to Chipotle ever again.”

The video garnered over 10,000 views as of Feb. 21, with users recommending that customers order from the app.

“Just order it on the app,” one viewer suggested.

“You need to use the App,” another echoed.

Some proposed reasons why the creator was charged more, claiming it is because she’s an adult ordering a kids’ meal.

“That’s all chipotle’s though they caught on to ppl ordering kids’ meals and they’re not kids,’ one user proposed.

“As a previous chipotle employee we used to charge the adults who got kids meals the amount of a bowl per company instructions. If they got extra sides we’d charge them for those too,” a second explained.

“That’s so scammy because how do they know the adult ordering it isn’t getting it for their kid? I’d complain to the chipotle customer service line,” a third said.

Another user offered another reason for the discrepancy, writing, “Okay so I did this kids’ meal hack. They charged me the little sides!! Like the salsa and cheese and cream!!”

According to the original creator of the hack, some Chipotle locations may charge for extra sides. Due to the rise in food hacks, some places have implemented extra charges for certain items. For example, Chipotle has removed the complimentary sides and double meat, which now costs $1.30.

