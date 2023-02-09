‘My whole meal cost less than a tall Starbucks drink’: Chipotle customer shares hack for a meal under $5

A customer’s hack for getting a full meal from Chipotle for just $4.95 has gone viral on TikTok. In a video with over 1.3 million views, user Amelia (@mothersewsbest) details her method.

“Just the greatest Chipotle hack of all time,” she writes in the caption. “My whole meal cost less than a tall Starbucks drink.”

So what’s the secret? According to Amelia, one should order a kid’s cheese quesadilla with 3 sides: beans, rice, and meat. Later in the video, Amelia suggests getting half chicken and half beef, as she claims this results in getting more meat.

Once you’ve eaten the quesadilla, you mix the remaining sides and eat them with chips. Amelia also adds corn salsa and pico de gallo, though she notes that she’s heard that some locations charge for such additions.

“And it comes with a drink!” she exclaims of the meal. “It’s my favorite thing to get on a weekday when I’m out by myself because it’s super cheap.”

In the comments section, many users thanked Amelia for the hack while offering their own tips.

“And for .25 more you can get more tortillas and get 2 tacos,” offered one user.

“I would use the dilla as a taco shell,” suggested another. “what a good way to save.”

That said, many commenters—Amelia included—feared that Chipotle will work to eliminate this option now that the secret is out.

“Secret Is out! They will raise it now to 8.95!” said one user.

“Why you blowing up my spot!! I’m going to be so sad when chipotle cancels this,” shared a second.

“Omg I’ve been doing this and now you probably ruined it for us allllll,” stated a further TikToker.

Update 1:25pm CT February 9: In an email to Daily Dot, Amelia says she originally learned this hack from TikTok.

“I remember seeing someone do a hack similar to this on TikTok along time ago, but I couldn’t remember who it was to tag them,” she wrote.

That said, she warned that her take on the hack may not always be successful. “Sometimes they charge extra for the sides,” she detailed. “I think they’re supposed to, I just got lucky yesterday.”

However, that hasn’t been her experience. “I haven’t had issues ordering it so far,” she added. “Hopefully they will continue to offer it!”