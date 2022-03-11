self-checkout register (l) walmart "We're hiring" sign (c) Walmart worker with caption "I don't work at Walmart ring me up ma'am"

‘You thought you won with this but nah it’s wack’: TikToker forces Walmart worker to scan her items in self-checkout

'I don't work for free.'

Published Mar 11, 2022

A TikToker sparked considerable outrage on the platform after posting a video showing her forcing a Walmart employee to ring her up at self-checkout. 

“I will not be a modern day slave to this establishment,” writes user @thugspastor in the caption. “I don’t work here ma’am.”

The video currently has over 122,000 views.

“Y’all see this? You see her ringing my stuff up?” asks @thugspastor in the TikTok. “You know what I told them? ‘I don’t work here. Here you go.’”

Commenters criticized @thugspastor, accusing her of being entitled and not respecting the Walmart employees. Some referred to her as a “Karen.”

“You thought you won with this but nah it’s wack,” one said.

“You’re mad at the wrong people,” another added.

When people in the comments told @thugspastor that if she didn’t want to use a self-checkout, she could have instead gone to one of the other checkout counters Walmart operates, @thugspastor claimed that none were in operation.

“If it was open i would’ve went. they all were closed,” she responded to a comment. “I don’t work for free.”

Later in the comments, she continued. “Everyone sets their own boundaries. one of mine is not to work without a check,” @thugspastor wrote. “You guys do your thing. I won’t.” 

Some were sympathetic to @thugspastor’s argument, but not her method.

“I definitely get you. Just don’t be rude to the employees,” one user said. “They have no control over where they are placed — people already have it hard.”

“I said the same thing. I don’t work here. I know how but I refuse,” explained another. “They got employees for that.”

@thugspastor commended these comments, writing later, “I think everybody on here mad cause they never realized they were helping the Billionaire Waltons by working for free.”

@thugspastor did not immediately respond to a request for comment via TikTok comment. Walmart did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via its media relations contact form.

*First Published: Mar 11, 2022, 6:44 am CST

