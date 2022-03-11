‘You thought you won with this but nah it’s wack’: TikToker forces Walmart worker to scan her items in self-checkout

A TikToker sparked considerable outrage on the platform after posting a video showing her forcing a Walmart employee to ring her up at self-checkout.

“I will not be a modern day slave to this establishment,” writes user @thugspastor in the caption. “I don’t work here ma’am.”

The video currently has over 122,000 views.

“Y’all see this? You see her ringing my stuff up?” asks @thugspastor in the TikTok. “You know what I told them? ‘I don’t work here. Here you go.’”

Commenters criticized @thugspastor, accusing her of being entitled and not respecting the Walmart employees. Some referred to her as a “Karen.”

“You thought you won with this but nah it’s wack,” one said.

“You’re mad at the wrong people,” another added.

When people in the comments told @thugspastor that if she didn’t want to use a self-checkout, she could have instead gone to one of the other checkout counters Walmart operates, @thugspastor claimed that none were in operation.

“If it was open i would’ve went. they all were closed,” she responded to a comment. “I don’t work for free.”

Later in the comments, she continued. “Everyone sets their own boundaries. one of mine is not to work without a check,” @thugspastor wrote. “You guys do your thing. I won’t.”

Some were sympathetic to @thugspastor’s argument, but not her method.

“I definitely get you. Just don’t be rude to the employees,” one user said. “They have no control over where they are placed — people already have it hard.”

“I said the same thing. I don’t work here. I know how but I refuse,” explained another. “They got employees for that.”

@thugspastor commended these comments, writing later, “I think everybody on here mad cause they never realized they were helping the Billionaire Waltons by working for free.”

@thugspastor did not immediately respond to a request for comment via TikTok comment. Walmart did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via its media relations contact form.

Today’s top stories: