‘I’m getting too good at reacting to men’: TikToker claps back at catcaller in viral video

A clip of a woman clapping back at a catcaller while walking down the street is going viral.

Lumma (@lummaazia) posted the TikTok on Feb. 5 with the caption, “So quick with the response.” In the clip, a man seems to shout something at her and Lumma replies, “You’re the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen, fuck you.”

The text overlay reads: “I’m getting too good at reacting to men.” As of Tuesday, the TikTok had over 16.9 million views.

In the clip, it’s difficult to understand what the man is saying. One commenter guessed that he’s saying, “Hey since I like you tell me your price and let’s go.”

In the comments, people cheered Lumma on for her response.

“This is who i aspire to be,” one TikToker wrote.

“I love how you called it a ‘thing’ DO IT AGAIN,” another TikToker commented.

Other TikTokers shared how they get scared of men becoming violent when they speak up against cat calling.

“I love love this but just be careful. A mans ego can be so fragile, that they’ll snap over words like this smh sad we have to deal with it but true,” a TikToker commented.

“Every time I’ve done this I’ve ended up fearing my life because men can’t handle rejection,” one person commented.

Catcalling and street harassment are unfortunately prevalent and violent issues, especially for women. There are multiple instances where women have been beaten or even killed after they try to reject the catcaller.

“[Catcalling] exists on the broader spectrum of violence against women, and is part of an overall pattern of aggressive and abusive behavior based on the sexual objectification of women,” according to the Blackburn Center, a nonprofit that provides services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in Pennsylvania.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lumma via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories: