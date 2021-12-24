A video of a woman, using screengrabs, showing how she pieced together her boyfriend’s infidelity has gained viral attention on TikTok.

Posted by @angelalabaaa, the video features a photo of a man in sunglasses. The problem here, and what likely drew 688,500 viewers as of Friday, is the reflection of another woman in his blue sunglass lenses.

“How I finally caught my boyfriend cheating on me and then he calls me with her to break up once he was caught,” the video is captioned.

@angelalabaaa also shared screengrabbed text messages that show her ex either blocked her phone number or turned his phone off after she noticed something was amiss.

Commenters took the opportunity to engage in the “public roast,” as one commenter called it, and sharing what they thought were the biggest red flags.

For some, it was the fact that he called her “bro.”

“It’s the ‘bro’ for me,” one commenter wrote.

One commenter pointed out that it was a major red flag for her boyfriend to not invite her to family events.

“Major (red flag) when your significant other doesn’t invite you to family events or vacations,” the commenter wrote.

The woman wrote that her ex told her she wouldn’t be “good enough” for that.

She also said that the alleged cheater called her while with the girl he was cheating on her with, after she told him she was on the way to see him. She said that’s when he copped to it, in response to someone who said he never will.

“Oh he finally did once I said I was on my way to his house and the girl was there so they called me,” she wrote.

In a follow-up video, @angelalabaaa said she deserved an explanation, which is why she didn’t leave it be after he blocked her.

“It honestly upsets me that people are being like, ‘Oh, if you knew he blocked you and he cheated on you why didn’t you just leave it at that?'” she said. “I deserve an explanation for why you did the things you did. Yeah, the explanation I got was shitty and yeah I only got it because I was being ‘crazy’ and not leaving him alone, and whatever. He still tried lying saying he was with his family and then once I said I was on my way there, that’s when he finally wanted to call and admit that he was with another girl.”

She said that was when he started saying hurtful things.

“He said he never cared about me, never loved me, it was all a game, I was just a quick hit,” she said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @angelalabaaa via TikTok DM regarding the videos.

MORE FROM RELATIONSHIP TIKTOK:

Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.